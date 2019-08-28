LANSING (AP) — Officials say an invasive water plant called European frogbit has been detected in Michigan’s lower Grand River.
The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the plant was found immediately upstream of Grand Haven in Ottawa County and in Pentwater Lake in Oceana County.
The discovery in Pentwater Lake, confirmed Aug. 21, was made by North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area strike team member Mike Dussel, who was enjoying some free time kayaking on the lake.
European frogbit first appeared in southeastern Michigan in 1996. It has spread along the coastal areas of Lake Erie and Lake Huron up to the eastern Upper Peninsula.
The plant resembles a miniature water lily with leaves about the size of a quarter. It forms dense mats that prevent native plant growth, make movement difficult for ducks and large fish, and cause problems for boaters, anglers and swimmers.
What can be done
A new state law, effective in March of this year, requires boaters to do the following before transporting any watercraft over land:
• Remove all drain plugs from bilges, ballast tanks and live wells.
• Drain all water from any live wells and bilges.
• Ensure that the watercraft, trailer and any conveyance used to transport the watercraft or trailer are free of aquatic organisms, including plants.
This means that after trailering boats, and before getting on the road, boaters must pull plugs, drain water and remove plants and debris.
Duck hunters who use these areas should check boats, blinds and even dogs for plants or turions that can spread European frogbit.
“Following these simple steps to clean, drain and dry boats and trailers, and any gear used in the water, can prevent the spread of invasive species like European frogbit to new locations,” said Kevin Walters, a biologist with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
What if European frogbit is found
Anyone can help by reporting suspected European frogbit. The easiest way to report this invasive plant is through the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network website, at www.misin.msu.edu or by downloading the MISIN app to a smartphone.
First, become familiar with identifying the plant. MISIN offers a short identification tutorial that helps distinguish between European frogbit and similar aquatic plants.
If you encounter European frogbit on the water, take some photos. These can be uploaded on the MISIN website or attached to a report via the MISIN app. Reports are directed through MISIN to EGLE aquatic biologists.
For more information on European frogbit and other invasive species, visit Michigan’s invasive species website at www.michigan.gov/invasivespecies.