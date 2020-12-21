SCOTTVILLE — “Incidents” with “unanswered questions” have been discovered in the investigation into Scottville’s finances stemming from a near-miss of the city’s 2020 revenue-sharing paperwork deadline, and one city employee will be questioned about those issues in the new year, according to City Attorney Carlos Alvarado.
During Monday’s city commission meeting, Alvarado provided an update about the investigation, which is being conducted by a committee consisting of himself, Mayor Marcy Spencer and Police Chief Matt Murphy, currently serving as acting city manager.
Alvarado stated that there are some specifics about the investigation that he can not disclose without violating the privacy of the employee in question, but he provided what information he could.
Alvarado said the investigative committee sought the assistance of Det. Aaron Sailor, a part-time employee of the Scottville Police Department, to help review the city’s financial records “with undisputed objectivity” that a public body could not provide.
“(Sailor) unveiled a number of incidents that have some unanswered questions,” Alvarado said. “He prepared a report, and that report was delivered to the (investigative) committee Thursday, Dec. 17.”
Alvarado said the report asserts that some responsibilities of the city employee may have been neglected. He said it’s been delivered to the employee in question, and recommended giving that individual an opportunity to request a closed-session hearing during which to discuss the issues within the report.
The employee has until Jan. 4 to make a decision, at which time the committee will inform the full commission about whether or not there will be a closed-session hearing, and when. It could be that night.
Alvarado said it’s important to give the employee a chance to address the issues on their own.
“The only side of the story we’ve heard so far is… Det. Sailor’s (report),” he said.
The name of the employee and the nature of the alleged incidents were not disclosed.
“We cannot answer any questions regarding the substance or the content of the investigation because we would be violating the rights and privilege of the employee,” Alvarado said.
The investigative committee was formed during the Dec. 7 city commission meeting. Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway made the suggestion to create the committee after Murphy reported that the city’s revenue-sharing forms were nearly not turned in on time, resulting in last-minute work by himself and Treasurer Kathy Shafer during the Thanksgiving holiday. Alway’s motion was unanimously supported.
Alway stated at the time that the lapse was “alarming and concerning,” and suggested the committee to “(determine) who’s responsible for such a deficiency” and if there are any other tasks that may not have been completed in a timely or accurate manner with regard to the city’s finances.
Other business
The maternity leave period for City Manager Courtney Magaluk was extended through Jan. 4, 2021.
Commissioners approved a request for the city to pay for the tuition of recently hired school resource officer Steve Case to attend West Shore Community College’s police academy in order to obtain his Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) licensing.
The agreement comes with a stipulation that if Case leaves the employment of the City of Scottville in less than five years, he will be asked to refund the amount paid for the tuition and training.
Commissioners also opted to hold off on making any nuisance abatement decisions regarding a blighted property on Reinberg Avenue, but Alvarado stated that he would be mailing the homeowner a letter explaining that the city was not relinquishing its authority to pursue abatement. Rather, it is allowing additional time in light of an extension granted by the health department.
A bid for lawn care from TNT was also approved with a proposed rate of $200 per mow for McPhail field, $300 per mow for cemeteries and $1.50 per cubic foot for code mowing. Costs for cemetery spring and fall clean-up would be $2,400 or $2,000 if paid in full by Feb. 1.
Several grant opportunities were also discussed, including possible funding from the Drinking Water Asset Management Grant, a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant and the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative.
Murphy said the city has yet to hear from the state on the status of the grants, but the requests have been made.
Monday marked the city commission’s final 5:30 p.m. meeting. Its next meeting, in January, will take place at 6:30 p.m. following the commission’s decision to change its meeting time on Dec. 7.