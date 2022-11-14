Born in 1919, Helen (Schrauben) Kavanagh celebrates her 103rd birthday today and she was honored with a state tribute, presented to her by 32nd Dist. State Sen. Curt Vanderwall, R-Ludington.
“Very, very few people I know get these,” Vanderwall said. “The tribute recognizes special people and I’m proud to give this to Helen.”
Kavanagh was born near Portland, Michigan, one of 14 children. She grew up on a 160-acre farm where she learned the meaning of hard work.
“We walked about two miles to school every day,” she said. “It was a one-room schoolhouse that went first to eighth grade and we all had one teacher.”
Kavanagh stated that there were around 30 to 40 children who attended her school, ranging in ages from 6 to 14. She said that during her final year, she was the only student in the eighth grade.
After finishing the eighth grade, Kavanagh moved to Detroit, where she worked as a housekeeper for a relative.
“It was very lonesome in Detroit, away from my family,” she said. “I lived with a cousin of my mother’s. She had one child, so I’d help with the child and did the cleaning.”
After spending a few years cleaning for various people in Detroit and Lansing, Kavanagh decided she wanted a change.
“I got tired of cleaning and wanted to do something new,” she said. “I enrolled in cosmetology school in Lansing. It only cost $100 for the nine months. I borrowed the money from my sister who was working at a T-shirt factory.”
After completing the course, Kavanagh moved to Carson City. She stated it was the best move she ever made.
“I met my husband there,” she said. “I had my own shop and I did very well.”
Kavanagh’s new brother-in-law, was the late Judge Thomas M. Kavanagh, the {span}48th Michigan Attorney General. After{/span} getting married, Kavanagh had nine children and when her husband decided to go back to school to learn a new trade, the family moved to Williamston.
“I stayed at home and took care of the children and the neighbor’s children,” she said. “I was home all the time, so I started baking wedding cakes and ended up doing that for 20 years. I enjoyed that so much.”
The family hosted an exchange student from Portugal when her youngest son was still in high school. The exchange student, Luis Carvalho, became a part of the family and Kavanagh even attended his wedding in Portugal years later.
“Having him was one of the best moves we ever made,” she said. “I went to his wedding and spent five weeks in Portugal. He is now the highest ranked member of the Navy in Portugal. We still correspond often.”
In 1984, Kavanagh’s husband passed away and she decided she wasn’t going to make wedding cakes any longer.
“He helped me so much,” she said. “After he died, I just couldn’t do it anymore.”
At the age of 65, Kavanagh decided to make a large life change. Her children were grown and had started having their own families and she decided that it was time to finish her education.
“Only one of my brothers had his high school diploma,” she said. “I decided to go to adult education to get my high school diploma.”
Kavanagh received her diploma from Williamston in 1992.
About five years ago, Kavanagh fractured her pelvic bond, and she knew it was time to move in with family.
“My daughter, Jeanne, went to college to become an occupational therapist, so I knew she would know what to do,” Kavanagh said. “I came here to her home and I’ve been here ever since. I couldn’t have had a better caretaker.”
Jeanne and her husband live on Big Bass Lake in Irons and they both have enjoyed having Kavanagh in their home. They stated that Kavanagh enjoyed doing a lot of different crafts and handy work. When she was 100, she started selling pillows that she colored at the Avenue’s End in downtown Ludington. She was selling pillows up until recently due to her eyesight not being as good as it once was.
Each year, the family gets together at the home on Big Bass Lake, so Kavanagh still gets to see everyone. This year, Jeanne stated that relatives have each been coming at different times to see her mother to give her more one-on-one time with them.
“I’m the last of the 14 children,” Kavanagh said. “All my brothers and sisters are gone. We had such a great time when we were young, but we had to work.”
Kavanagh stated that things are a lot different today than when she was growing up, but she believes in a few easy life tasks that can make you live a long and great life.
“Kids these days get too much,” she said. “We had to earn it. I think if you work hard, eat well, say your prayers and sleep well, that’s what makes a good life. I’m so proud of this. I’m going to show everybody.”