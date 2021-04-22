When Tammy Tanis of Ludington saw in Wednesday’s newspaper that funds were still needed for the planned Johnny’s Bandstand sculpture, she knew she had to contribute.
In the 1970s, Tanis formed many a cherished memory at the rollerskating rink housed in the same complex as the bandstand, and bearing the same name.
“It was my childhood,” she said. “I grew up there. I went up there to skate.”
When she saw Johnny’s mentioned on front page, she remembered the feeling of skates on hardwood, the lights flashing, the sound of the music, the trips from Ludington High School to Custer in her brother’s truck — it all came back in a rush of nostalgia, and she resolved to make a contribution.
“As soon as I saw the article, I thought, ‘I’ve gotta do something,’” she said. “It just felt right.”
She opted to donate $5,000 to the cause — half of the $10,000 remainder that was still needed for the sculpture — and on Thursday, she presented a check to Custer Village Clerk Jody Baunoch.
As a kid, Tanis spent as much of her free time as possible at Johnny’s. Her father had taught her how to rollerskate, and she said she absolutely loved it.
She became quite skilled at skating, too.
“I was in a competition out there. We practiced for months. We were skate-dancing,” Tanis recalled. “When it finally came time for the skate-off, and my mom watched me, she had to sit down. She couldn’t believe you could do that on skates.”
Tanis also remembers the kindness of the “Skate Boys,” Kenny Able and Shawn Barton.
“They would skate around and if a kid fell they’d help, get him up and get him going again,” she said.
Tanis’ aunt passed away recently and left her nieces and nephews some inheritance money. She said her kids wondered why she’d spend it on the sculpture fund, but Tanis said “just felt right.”
Thinking about Johnny’s — be it bandstand or skate rink — reminds her of a simpler time.
“Back then we didn’t have Playstation 4. We had three channels on the TV, and the president was on one, dad’s watching baseball on another one, the third one didn’t work,” Tanis said. “When my slinky broke I had nothing to do.”
And the Johnny’s was her haven.
Though Tanis always thinks of rollerskates, not live performers, when she thinks of Johnny’s, she still wanted to help honor the spot where she formed all those memories.
She wanted to invest in the community, somehow, and she’s encouraging her friends to do the same.
“Get five of your friends to kick in $20 apiece, and get a brick,” she said, referring to the personalized bricks people can purchase for $100 to help boost the fund. “You can put anyone’s name on it.”
The bricks will be used to form a walkway up to the sculpture, which will depict three musicians and a singer performing with a 1940s microphone — a callback to the heyday of the bandstand, when nationally renowned entertainers would perform there.
Tanis will be given a brick for the generosity of her contribution, according to Baunoch.
“I know whose name I put on it — my mother, Luella B. Chavalia,” she said.
She thanks her brother, Todd “Mort” Chavalia, for all the after-school trips from Ludington to Johnny’s and back again. She said the donation is also being made with the Skate Boys in mind, as well as Bob Gilchrest, her partner in that skating competition, where the pair finished in second place.
To help the Custer Sculpture Committee raise the remaining $5,000, make a donation to the Village of Custer, P.O. Box 153 Custer, MI 49405. There is also a PayPal account accessible from the Custer Sculpture Facebook page.
Contact Baunoch at (231) 613-0029 or committee co-chair Lolly Griswold at (231) 757-3962 for more information about contributing to Custer’s sculpture fund.