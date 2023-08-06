SCOTTVILLE — Curiosity got the best of Azren Harjes early Saturday.
Circling the odd-looking farm machine, the 11-year-old youngster from Hart would stop and look at it, move on a couple steps and stop and look again.
Finally the owner of the machine, George Barclay, asked the youngster if he “… like to try it out.”
“Sure,” Azren said.
And with that, the inquisitive youngster bent down, picked up an ear of corn, and dropped it into Harvester LA Engine corn shelling contraption.
“Cool, I thought it was really cool,” Azren said as he looked at the kernels of corn that had fallen into a gathering bucket beneath the corn sheller. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Barclay, who stood just behind and to the left of the boy, smiled a satisfying smile.
“The best part of the whole deal is showing the kids how this (shelling corn) used to be done,” he said. “I love it when the kids come around and drop an ear of corn into it and seeing their reactions, seeing their faces.”
The young Azren and older Barclay were just two of the hundreds of visitors to the 49th annual Western Michigan Old Engine and Tractor Show, held at the club’s gathering ground just south of the city.
As Azren sauntered away to go look at other old-time tractors, machines and more, 8-year-old Lily Brandt of Manistee walked slowly up to Barclay’s belt-driven corn sheller.
A youngster of few words, Lily just smiled when Barclay reached down and picked up a corn cob and handed it to her — she knew just what to do with it.
As Lily dropped the corn cob into the sheller, she smiled — grinned, really — and stepped back.
Did she enjoy watching the kernels of corn drop into their bucket, too, and the shaved cob shoot out the end of the device?
“Yes,” she whispered, “yes.”
And so it went throughout the day at the old engine show that was held in Riverside Park, a show and a day set aside mainly for the enjoyment of the youngsters.
“It’s nice to see the youngsters show an interest,” said Barclay. “It’s nice to have the see how things used to be done, and to actually reach out and do it, themselves.”
The four-day event once again drew visitors from all across the state and featured old tractors and other farming machinery made by Massey Ferguson, Massey Harris, McCormick Deering Stationary Engines, Chevy trucks and many other brands.
To many, the rust that covered many of the old vehicles might just as well have been gold.
“What’s nice about them is that most of them, if not all of them, are still running,” said David Curtiss of Baldwin. “I doubt many of them are still be used, but the fact they are here and running at all makes them special. There’s a lot of history here.”
Throughout the day, an 1889-style miniature “Scottville Choo-Choo” pulled wide-eyed youngsters in 13 passenger train cars and a Western Michigan Old Engine Club caboose back and forth across the club’s grounds, weaving in and out of displays much to the delight of the young riders.
Not too far off, Doug Soper of Ludington was turning the crank on a special bellows “to keep the fire hot” over which irons were heated to burn keepsake images into thin shingles of wood, the latter which was done by Gene Duncil.
There were several other exhibitions of farming life was in years-gone-by spread across the grounds, including old-time sawmills, a general store, log cutting, a machine shop and more.
There was a windmill, tractor displays, steam barn, blacksmithing, threshing and baling display, and more.
And for those who just wanted to get out and stretch their legs, there was a nature trail for visitors to take a walk through while being baked by the warm August sun.
“It’s been a nice day,” said Barclay. “A lot of people have come out.”