PENTWATER — Pentwater saw the 20th annual Spring Fest Arts & Crafts Show take over the Village Green over the weekend, bringing out homemade treasures and serving up food for good causes.
A good crowd moved among dozens of tents Saturday, shave ice and elephant ears in hand, while a consistent breeze kept everything cool.
Descending the grassy hill into the Village Green, one of the first things patrons came across was glossy pinecone jewelry from Slow Rolling Home Wares.
The cones were knobcone pines, a species native to Oregon and California that only releases seeds after forest fires, said seller Erika Daggett, saying it’s an adaptation that helps trees “thrive in places where there’s fires.”
“The fire will come through, it’ll melt the resin on the outside,” she said. “That’s when they’ll release their seeds, and then they don’t have any competition with other trees.
Daggett and her partner, Trey Choice, spend most of their time traveling the country in a converted school bus they call Slow Rolling Home.
They were also selling stickers depicting their bus in psychedelic style. Daggett said stickers like those have special significance among nomads like she and Choice.
“A lot of people that are nomads … trade their stickers with each other, like the nomad business card almost,” she said.
Daggett and Choice also had woodworked tables on offer, which she said Choice made at the Pentwater Artisan Learning Center, where you can learn various crafts from mentors. Nearby, another vendor had high praise for the artisan center.
“It’s really amazing. … That’s where we started,” said Jo Efeney, who was selling jewelry and stained glass creations with her sister, Jan Goole, as “Two Sisters in the Woods.”
Efeney said she lives in Dallas, Texas, but summers in Pentwater and has been coming to this show for about 20 years.
“It’s a great place, because there’s always plenty of traffic, so if we don’t sell anything, we know it’s our fault, not Pentwater’s,” Efeney said.
While the wind Saturday meant vendors were often picking up their fallen merchandise, Efeney didn’t mind. It was better than past years sitting under an umbrella, she said.
Elaine Angstman, from Branch, wasn’t selling only her concrete birdbaths and framed artwork. She also had hair ties, jewelry and other items from Peru.
And pre-Covid, she would have had more, she said.
She usually resells a lot of items from her annual trips to Peru, where she works with “the poorest of the poor” at a senior center in a “slum area” of the capital, Lima.
The resale proceeds go back to the center, where she’s worked since retiring as an art teacher.
“I went for 17 years in a row, and then I had to skip two because of Covid,” she said. “So I’m hoping to get back this year.”
But it wasn’t just private vendors hawking their goods. A couple of community organizations got in on the action, too.
The Pentwater Fire Department Association served up barbecue pork sliders, with cole slaw, baked beans, chips and drinks.
Some of the proceeds may go to the fire department, said Fire Chief Jonathan Hughart, but most of it will likely go to “school trips that the kids go on.”
“Most of the time we support school kids, with whatever event they’re asking for donations for,” he said.
Pentwater Service Club also had its own food operation, selling caramel corn, popcorn, hotdogs, brats and beverages.
The club gives out scholarships to high school grads and awards grants to “different clubs and charities and so on,” said vice president Bart Zachrich.
He said he expects the two-day event in Pentwater to bring in at least $8,000 for the club.
“This is a good half of our budget,” said Zachrich. “We also sell caramel corn in the local retailers. We have six stories that we deal with … so that’s about the other half.”