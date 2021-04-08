Amber Cooper bubbles with enthusiasm. Her three-year-old golden retriever, Ollie, bubbles over with a tug-of-war 70-pounds of enthusiasm all his own.
Both Amber and Ollie beam with spirit-defining smiles whenever they walk the trails of the Ludington State Park, but exactly who’s walking who — or whom, if you’re a word warrior — has yet to be determined.
“What I look forward to most about spring is being able to take Ollie hiking at Ludington State Park,” said Cooper, who lives in Manistee and works as an accounts receivable bookkeeper at West Shore Community College.
“As soon as we turn right onto Lakeshore Drive, he sticks his head out the window and his tail starts wagging. Ever since the pandemic started, it’s been our happy place. It’s so beautiful there, and it’s so nice to be able to escape reality for a little bit.”
Whether it’s walking the trails or beaches, golfing, playing baseball, gardening, hunting for mushrooms, or even shovel shootin’, just about everyone has a favorite thing they love about the refreshing post-winter season — it’s their spring thing, to be sure.
“To me, it means spring turkey season,” said retired police officer/administrator Dave Bachman of Manistee. “I thoroughly enjoy the time in the field — scouting, and if all things go well, I enjoy the interaction with the birds, the decoys, the calling, and if successful, harvesting a nice Tom.
“I’ve only been doing this for about five years and have had two successful hunts. So far, there’s good indication of a good flock in the county and I’m hopeful for a successful hunt.”
Springtime for longtime Ludington photographer Brad Reed means searching for one of northern Michigan’s most illusive — and most tasty — treasures.
“First, I love morel mushroom hunting with my kids,” said Reed. “We go every year and try to find lots of mushrooms, and then go home and fry them up. That’s always been an annual tradition that we really love to do.
“Probably the second biggest one would be getting with my friends for springtime golfing. I enjoy the warmer weather, the birds singing, and getting back onto the golf course.”
Reed’s father, Todd, echoed Cooper’s comment about the beauty of Ludington State Park and how it calls to the soul when spring breaks over the horizon.
“I look forward to hiking the Island Trail at Ludington State Park as the leaves begin appearing on the trees, and the songbirds are singing,” said Todd.
Eric Gustad, public affairs area manager of Consumers Energy, looks forward to teeing off in the coming days.
“I enjoy the way the air feels on my face, the smell, the flowers starting to bloom (and) baseball,” said the Filer Township resident. “But what I love most of all about spring, it’s golf season.”
Husband and wife Matt and Sherri Protasiewicz of Manistee offered answers that resembled a well-whittled No. 2 pencil – short and to the point.
“I look forward to hiking and kayaking,” said Sherri. “Matt says fishing and hiking.”
Where the Protasiewiczs needed very little lead to write their answer, Chris VanWyck of Ludington happily used the whole pencil.
“As an avid outdoorsman, in all seasons, I particularly look forward to the things that are ushered back in with springtime seasonal changes,” said VanWyck. “Spring peepers and red-winged blackbirds singing in Cartier Park; the sound, smell and ominous visual display of a good thunderstorm rolling in; the excitement that my dog exhibits when he realizes that the snow is gone; eating lunch on the deck with my eyes closed and the sun on my face; watching the forest turn from a silent, monochromatic canvas into a green tapestry bustling with symphonic tones; summer boats returning to the marinas; the intoxicating smell of lilacs; twilight bicycle rides down to see the sunset; the amusement I get from the mental disconnect that some folks seem to have regarding temperature – they pack their shorts away when it hits 32 degrees in the fall because it is ‘bitterly cold’ and are putting them back on the moment it hits 32 degrees in the spring because it’s a heat wave, don’t you know.
“But mostly, I love the hopefulness that comes with the rebirth of spring every year.”
Lucas Price of Scottville responded with two words when he said what he likes best about spring: “shovel shootin’.” Pausing, he laughed as he talked about the “family tradition” he’s been taking part in for the past few years.
“We go to my uncle’s farm (in Lake County), hang a snow shovel from a tree limb with rope and swing it back and forth – moving target,” said the itinerant farmhand. “And then we start shovel shootin’. What’s left we throw onto the (bon) fire, our way of saying goodbye winter, hello spring.”
For Norwalk resident and former American Legion and United Veterans Council Chaplain Jim Matthews, mornings this time of the year are especially inspiring.
“Springtime brings out time to sit out on the deck, particularly early morning with coffee and singing birds,” said Matthews. “Walking the beach before it gets crowded is nice – walking just for the enjoyment, as well as exercise. Working in the yard, getting my hands dirty. ”
Lucy Creighton of Ludington sees spring as a colorful canvas in waiting.
“I love it when spring gets here and there’s still a nip in the air,” said Creighton, who finds peace in carrying her paints and easel to a beach, or into the nearby forest, to capture the sunsets of spring. “I don’t get out as often as I would like to – work keeps me busy – but springtime is my favorite season to paint.”
Rural Free Soil resident Alex Shelton lives on the Sable River, where he enjoys fishing with his young son, Silas.
“I look forward to spring for many reasons,” said the self-employed home repairman, construction worker and jack of all trades. “(I look forward to) river fishing, hunting for wild mushrooms and leeks, and playing baseball with my son, Silas. Spring is a start of new growth, new beginnings and life.
“As the days get longer, Silas and I enjoy golfing, riding bikes and seeking new adventures.”
Silas, who is in first grade at Lakeview Elementary School in Ludington, shares his dad’s love for the outdoors.
“I like climbing trees,” the youngster said, “and fishing on lakes and rivers. I like fishing anywhere you can use a boat.”
Ludington Chief of Police Timothy Kozal said, “... when I think of spring I immediately think of the smell of fresh cut grass, walking with my wife, Cincinnati Reds baseball – (I’ve been a) fan since I was very young – and walking and visiting businesses throughout Ludington.”
And for medical assistant Bre Bladzik of Manistee, the arrival of spring is as much mind over matter, as it is sunshine over the shoreline. To her, spring is a season to renew shared kindness and joy.
“I like spring because everyone seems a little bit happier,” said Bladzik. “It’s been a long winter, especially with all that’s gone on (with COVID). The days are longer and warmer, and everybody seems more cheerful.
“And I like that.”