Grass waves under the spinning blades.
Launched into the air as if pulled by a string, a breeze begins blowing through the cabin.
The pilot is at ease, almost as comfortable as if he is playing a video game, flying over the dunes, the lighthouses and the city of Ludington.
That’s what it’s like to soar 1,000 feet into the sky on the My Flight Tours helicopter parked at the Mason County Airport, just off U.S. 10.
The tour company added Ludington and Mackinac Island to its roster this year, giving a new look at familiar vacation destinations.
“It’s a ton of fun. It’s great for people of all ages. Definitely a unique experience, a great way to see the beauty of Michigan in a very unique way,” said co-owner Cassandra McAllister.
The company has been there since the Fourth of July weekend, and it’s been “definitely gaining popularity” here since then, she said.
“Most customers are absolutely amazed with how clear the water is and how beautiful all the beaches look from above,” she said.
The tours are expected to be offered through September, and weather will determine the timing of fall color tours from there, she said.
The goal is to make helicopter flight accessible to all.
“A lot of times people … assume it’s going to be crazy expensive,” she said. “We try and make it affordable so it’s something that everyone has the opportunity to experience.
“We want everyone to leave with a smile on their face and a memory that they can brag about to their friends.”
From Wednesdays through Sundays, three different tours are offered in Ludington.
At $55 a person, the “quick hop” tour takes you south of town, swooping over the Buttersville peninsula and back.
The “coastal tour” flies the shoreline from the Pumped Storage Plant to the breakwater for $100 a person, and the “lighthouse tour” goes all the way to the Big Sable Lighthouse and back for $150 a person.
The Daily News went along on the lighthouse tour Thursday, which took about 10 minutes from liftoff to landing.
The company uses Robinson R44 helicopters, which take up a maximum of three customers at 300 pounds per seat.
McAllister compared the experience of helicopter flight to a rollercoaster, adding that pilots can execute “safe maneuvers … turns over the water and whatnot” to “give customers a little bit of that excitement.”
Pilots are also ready to banter through the headsets with talkative customers, or sit back and let the views speak for themselves.
“Similar to a restaurant, when you sit down, you can tell if the people just want to enjoy their flight,” McAllister said.
“We get a lot of families … who want to chit-chat the entire time, but we also are getting a lot of … more romantic-type experiences, and in that case the pilot will … allow the couple to just enjoy the experience, the two of them.”
And if you’re worried about motion sickness, don’t sweat it, she said.
“The entire front and the window sides are completely open, so you don’t feel enclosed,” she said. “You can see absolutely everything. You’re able to see the horizon … so that does help anyone who’s ever squeamish.”
McAllister is optimistic that the tours will be offered again in Ludington next year, “as long as there’s not any issues, which, we have not heard any.”
“We have an agreement with both the airport and the county and an open line of communication there, so knock on wood, we have not heard any major issues or complaints,” she said.
Founded in 2019, My Flight Tours also offers rides in Detroit, Muskegon, Grand Haven, St. Ignace, Grand Rapids and Allegan, according to its website.