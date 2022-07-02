With all the work the Childhood Cancer Campaign has done to help the families of Mason County children facing cancer diagnoses, co-chairs Tom and Patricia Ezdebski seemed like a natural choice when the time came to select the grand marshals for the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Fourth of July Freedom Festival Grand Parade.
Still, it’s something the Ezdebskis never expected.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” Tom told the Daily News. “You never think that’s going to happen to you. … We were surprised and shocked and, really, we were like, ‘Are you sure?’”
They were surprised to learn they’d been picked by the Jaycees to lead the parade because they don’t see themselves as the focus of the Childhood Cancer Campaign’s mission.
“It’s not us,” Patricia said. “We’ve been given the privilege of carrying the baton, but … there’s so many people that have helped along the way. … We’re just the conduit, so to speak.”
“It’s not what we’ve done, it’s what the community’s done,” Tom added. “We’re just there … in name, at the front, and the (people in the community) are the ones lifting all these kids up, all these families.”
Tom and Patricia will be joined at the head of the parade — in a red convertible Cadillac driven and owned by Curtis Frost — by two area children the campaign has helped: 17-year-old Abigail Ashley and 10-year-old Natalie Northrup.
“We’re happy that those two agreed to be in the parade with us,” Tom said. “We’re looking forward to it. We really are.
“At first we were apprehensive and a little bit shocked, but now we’re thinking this is going to be a cool thing and it’s going to be fun. … It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
THE MISSION
While the Ezdebskis are thrilled about the honor, their mission is one they don’t take lightly.
Tom’s eyes welled with tears almost instantly when asked about the bolstered awareness of the campaign since the loss of Ludington’s Will Flewelling to cancer in May 2021.
Patricia, steeling herself, put a loving hand on his arm and took on the question.
“The thing about cancer is that it affects anybody,” she said. “It doesn’t pick on one particular gender or socioeconomic class or race or any of that. It’s random. And usually these families feel like it’s been a lightning bolt out of a clear blue sky.
“They’re just living life and then — the worst thing you could possibly hear as a parent. … (Will’s parents) Jenn and Jamie have been through a lot, to lose a child from this terrible disease, but Will was very special.”
“Is,” interjected Tom.
“He was very specific about what he wanted,” Patricia continued. “He wanted this organization to thrive. He felt that what we had done in reaching out to him to offer help was something that he wanted to see get carried on. He wanted to support that however he could, and he did before he died. And he did it when he was in incredible pain, physically and emotionally, and his family was in great pain, and yet their focus was on … giving to other families.”
Tom said he “feels Will’s hand” on every positive thing that’s happened since Will’s passing — from the increased awareness of the campaign to the warm weather and sunny skies that greeted participants in the Ludington Lake Jump, which benefited the Childhood Cancer Campaign in April.
Patricia said awareness about the organization did grow after Will’s death, but she quickly added that it came at a great cost.
“You don’t want to say you got a boost because of someone’s terrible tragedy,” she said. “We wouldn’t want anyone to go through that.”
That’s one of the reasons why the Childhood Cancer Campaign — which just recently became its own organization, independent of the Ludington Optimist Club for the first time since its 2004 inception — will be led by a board of directors consisting mostly of parents of kids the campaign has helped in the past.
It’s important to the Ezdebskis that the people at the head of the organization know the needs and struggles families face when a child is diagnosed with cancer.
It’s a kind of pain Patricia knows personally.
When she was 24, she learned that she had a cancerous tumor wrapped around her carotid artery.
“Again, it’s like a lightning bolt,” she said. “You just don’t see it coming. The suffering that my family went through, and the treatment that I went through — there’s emotional pain that does not ever go away, and it won’t go away for these families either.
“So that’s what drives the program, really. For me it’s been my personal experience; for Tom it’s been from knowing what I’ve been through and from knowing my family and what they went through at the time.”
Despite everything the campaign has accomplished — raising about $500,000 to help local families over the past 18 years — Tom said the Ezdebskis still feel like they’re “not doing enough.”
“What we can’t do is take it away, and that’s what we want to do,” Patricia said. “When we ask families what they need, we know their answer is: they need it to go away and to not have happened.
“Unfortunately we cannot do that, but we can come alongside them in their pain and grief, and offer them help along the way.”
So that’s what the campaign does — from providing emotional support, connecting people to resources and helping with financial assistance, they do what they can in the absence of doing what they wish they could.
They help with universal needs such as groceries, gas money and more.
The community has been increasingly supportive of the campaign since the COVID-19 pandemic, when the couple started collecting bottles and cans to raise money for the cause.
To date, they’ve received more than 600,000 donations, and they think they might crest the 1 million mark sometime in 2023.
Every day, new faces come by the Ezdebskis’ Mitchell Street home, dropping off bags of cans to donate. Some they know, but many are strangers — people who’ve heard about the work they do and want to support the cause.
The couple sees the campaign itself as the real star of the Fourth of July parade.
“It’s not us,” Tom said.
“It’s the community,” Patricia adds. “What we hope is that the community is celebrating with us … because it hasn’t been us alone. We couldn’t have done it alone.”
Patricia said it’s staggering to look back on how much the campaign has done over the years, but even in the wake of their successes, they mourn the losses — hard.
Tom said five local children have been lost to cancer since the campaign first started, and he said they’ll never be forgotten.
“We think about them every day. They’re with us every day, and they’ll be with us on the Fourth,” he said. “Not physically, but they’ll be with us emotionally.”
The losses, though heartbreaking, help the Ezdebskis maintain their focus and momentum. If they can do anything to avoid a sixth lost child, they’ll do it.
“It keeps us driven,” Tom said. “All the families keep us driven, just seeing them in need like that. … And the community’s supported us so well.”
It’s an honor for the couple to think they’ve played even a small part in the success stories — those local kids who are now cancer-free.
“It’s so rewarding, emotionally,” Tom said.
With the reward, there’s a massive sense of responsibility. Tom recalls a family from the campaign’s first few years that was told, with no warning, that they needed to get their child to Grand Rapids for cancer treatment immediately. The family had never even been to Grand Rapids and wasn’t sure how to get there. The situation was overwhelming for them.
Tom and Patricia helped them find their way and brought them supplies.
“The father said, ‘You’re the answer to my prayers,’” Tom said. “If you ever have somebody say that to you, at first you’re kind of flattered, but it’s a heavy responsibility.
“We feel the weight of that responsibility every day. … How are we going to live up to that? I don’t think we can, but we’re doing the best that we can. And I think if people remember anything about us, (it will be that) we’re definitely trying. We’re doing the best we can for these families every day.”
The Ezdebskis hope to keep doing more and more for local children dealing with cancer, “until someone tells us to stop,” Tom said.
“We’ll do anything we can for them,” he added.
They’re still not convinced they should be the ones leading this year’s parade, but they’ve warmed to the idea.
“I’m sure there were many, many other people who were more deserving,” Tom said, “but we definitely feel honored, and we’re going to enjoy it and have fun.”
WHAT’S NEXT
After leading the parade, the Ezdebskis will hit the ground running with more Childhood Cancer Campaign fundraisers, each with help from the community.
Leta’s Educational Childcare is hosting lemonade stands to benefit the campaign on July 8, 11, 22 and 25.
The campaign has been named the West Michigan Whitecaps’ charity of the day for July 15. Patricia said she and Tom will provide at least 10 volunteers to sell tickets for a 50/50 raffle drawing, and when the drawing is done, the winner gets half the proceeds while the other half will go to the campaign.
On Aug. 1, the campaign will be the beneficiary of the Jaycees’ Charity Monday at the mini golf course at Stearns Park.
The second annual #WillStrong Soccer Tournament, held in Will Flewelling’s honor, is on Aug. 6, and on Aug. 13, Andrea Shoop will do a 5K run at the Mason County Fairgrounds to benefit the organization.