HAMLIN TWP. — If not for the hats and coats and apple cider, you could have almost mistaken it for a summer day.
The Fall Festival hosted at Ludington State Park on Saturday had cars lined up at the park gate and dozens of visitors milling around the Lake Michigan Beach House.
“It’s busy out here,” said Patrick O’Hare, Friends of Ludington State Park president. “The smiles on people’s faces and the attendance speaks volumes in terms of people enjoying the park.”
People were inside the beach house listening to pleasant tunes from local musicians Mike Lenich and Debbie Chase, drinking apple cider and eating doughnut holes.
Outside, people roasted marshmallows on a bonfire, and a dense line of people waited for their turn on a horse-drawn wagon provided by Meadow Breeze Farms.
The wagon rides lasted about 15 minutes and went out to the Jack Pine Campground, a hike-in rustic camping spot.
Kids tumbled up and down the dunes near the beach house, and people split off from the crowd for walks on the beach, where waves crashed noisily in the breeze.
The afternoon was on the windy side, but the clear, sunny skies warmed things up and cheered the mood.
Sitting in the beach house with a view of the lake, Ludington resident Teri Nedderman said the event was “really nice” and “people are really friendly,” but it would have been enough “just to sit and look at the lake,” calling it “gorgeous.”
She said she and a friend planned to hike the trails along Hamlin Lake.
Ludington resident Teri Nedderman said she had been worried it would be too cold, but “it really isn’t. The sun makes a big difference.”
Saturday was the first time the event had been hosted since 2019, due to the pandemic.
While there were donation buckets out, O’Hare said the event is not intended as a fundraiser for the Friends group.
“It’s just to get people out having a good time,” he said.