Confederate flags and monuments: do they honor the heritage of an independent spirit, or do they celebrate white supremacy, slavery and treason?
In the words of West Shore Community College history professor Mike Nagle, “it’s complicated.”
Nagle spoke on the legacy of Confederate symbols Monday night at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. His talk was part of the Shifting Landscapes series, which aims to bring clarity to modern issues that are confusing or misunderstood.
He refrained from drawing conclusions about Confederate symbols. Instead, he gave a few tips on how to think about the issue, and explained how their use and public perception has shifted over time, often with the blowing of political winds.
He described public monuments as storytelling devices, and said it’s important to understand who created them and what story they intended to tell. His point was that “there’s no single answer” to what should be done about the flags, monuments and symbols of the rebel nation, especially not from his perspective.
“As a historian, I’m uncomfortable with destroying things. … They really are artifacts,” he said, adding later, “One size definitely does not fit all.”
Nagle gave some examples of how other uncomfortable chapters of history have been presented publicly in attempts to tell “a fuller story.”
The first and longest-running Nazi concentration camp in Germany, Dachau, was turned into a “museum of remembrance” instead of being destroyed. And in Hungary, Memento Park is an outdoor museum that displays statues from the country’s Communist era to convey a message about dictatorship.
At Thomas Jefferson’s plantation, Monticello, slavery became “an important part of the visitor experience” after DNA evidence linked Jefferson to one of his slave’s children, Nagle said.
But he also brought up an instance where a more selective story was told: a monument that honors the “most brilliant soldier” of the American army during a key Revolutionary War battle — but fails to mention the soldier was Benedict Arnold, who later defected to the British side.
Nagle suggested that since the monument was erected in 1877, after the post-Civil War Reconstruction Era, the intent may have been to unify Americans around the Revolution — ”but they didn’t put the name of someone who committed treason on the monument.”
In Nagle’s telling, the use of Confederate symbols peaked around a couple of key eras in civil rights history. He referenced the historical context to make sense of why the flags were flown and why they were opposed.
First, Confederate monuments proliferated following the Supreme Court’s Plessy v. Ferguson ruling that kicked off the Jim Crow era. Second, the Confederate flag made a mid-century comeback in opposition to integration and the Civil Rights Movement.
More recently, the 2015 Charleston church shooting inspired the removal of Confederate flags from capitol grounds in South Carolina and Alabama. And in the heat of the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, Mississippi voted to edit its flag, which had contained the Confederate flag.
But in Texas, six seals remain embedded on the Capitol Dome. They represent Texas’ time under Spanish, French and Mexican rule; its time as an independent republic and as an American state; but also its time as a state in the Confederacy.
Showing a picture of the six flags from these periods hung side by side at the capitol, Nagle termed it a “historical display.”
The Confederate flag has recently made appearances at the Canadian trucker protests. Nagle said that in that case, he thinks the flag “represents an independent spirit (and) states’ rights” rather than white supremacy.
All of that is to say that “if anything, this is complicated,” Nagle said. As a potential path forward, he highlighted quotes from a 2017 statement by the American Historical Association on Confederate monuments.
The association said that removing a Confederate monument doesn’t “erase” or “change” history, but it indicates a change in “what American communities decide is worthy of civic honor.”
It goes on to say that “all memorials remain artifacts of their time and place” and should be preserved.
“We wouldn’t destroy letters,” Nagle said. “We shouldn’t rip up letters and put them in the toilet … or just put them in a shredder.”
In the quotes Nagle selected, the association urges “communities facing decisions about monuments” to seek out historians for a better understanding of the “facts and chronology underlying such monuments.”
Nagle also said that communities should “try to get as much input from the public and then try to make an informed decision.”
