CUSTER — Mark Forner, principal of Mason County Eastern High School, had a few requests for the 35 graduating seniors Thursday night:
First, they should graduate from high school. That would be easy enough to accomplish.
Sometime next week, they should ask their grandparents about how they navigated the hardships in their lives.
He told the seniors they should get full-time jobs doing something they love and get married. After all, happy, married people live longer, he said.
His final request concerned the parents in the room.
“Get off their cell phone plan,” he told the seniors. “Tomorrow.”
It remains to be seen how many will follow that command. But about 10 minutes later, the whole senior class carried out his first request.
Applause, cheers and sometimes the lone voice of an ecstatic loved one rose out of MCE’s gymnasium as the seniors received their diplomas and took their place in line with fellow graduates, fist-bumping and hugging the whole way.
“We’re very proud,” Forner told the Daily News. “I just can’t say enough good things about our teachers and our kids.”
Jessica Smith, class valedictorian and All Around Senior winner, commended her classmates for their years of dedication in a speech.
“I’ve never failed to see the sheer force of this class as a whole, but it’s impossible to forget the individuals,” Smith said. “We’ve shown our dedication to our athletics and academics … We’ve shown tenacity and leadership.”
Julie Keson, an English teacher who taught many of the graduates at MCE Middle School, reminded the graduates of how much the community values their school. It was immediately apparent to her when she was hired in 1992, she said.
“I was in awe of all the people rallying around their beloved Cardinals,” Keson said. “How fortunate you have been to have so many people surrounding you and supporting you for all these years, and how proud they must be of all of your achievements.”
Though emotions were high, they were a bittersweet mixture.
“It’s exciting. A little sad,” graduate Lillian Mickevich said. “Some of (my friends) are going off into the military and to college farther away.”
Even though her time at MCE was ending, graduate Laney Brynelson said she was happy others would be taking her place.
“I am going to miss it all,” Brynselon said. “I’m just happy that my little siblings are going to experience this someday.”
Swedish exchange student Astrid Lundstrom said her time at MCE was “amazing” and abounded with “fantastic people.”
“It’s just a great community,” Lundstrom said.