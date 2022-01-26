The roast turkey and mashed potatoes that Howard and Betty Vanderlaan had for dinner last night were more than just another bite to eat.
The meal was also a symbol of their independence.
It had been dropped off earlier by the Mason County Senior Meals program, which delivers meals to about 160 older folks throughout the county. For Howard, 86, and Betty, 88, the program is essentially what allows them to keep living in the Scottville home they’ve lived in for about 20 years.
Without the deliveries, “it wouldn’t be long that we’d have to move to assisted living,” Betty said, adding later, “I appreciate it tremendously.”
Betty, a former nurse, said her “big thing” is to have healthful food every day. That has gotten harder than she can handle as she’s grown older, but the meal program bridges the gap.
“I think that’s why we lived so long, is because we have good nutrition, and part of the reason is this,” Betty said, patting the plastic-wrapped food on her kitchen table.
Howard put it simply: “It’s foolish not to take advantage of this.”
The meal program has been run out of the Mason County Central Middle School kitchen for about 30 years. Monday through Friday, four delivery routes travel a total of 225 miles over a combined average of 13 hours, delivering a hot meal, a cold meal and a breakfast bag to each residence. Weekend meals are provided for the days they don’t deliver.
Deliveries are free — though a $3 donation is suggested — and available to anyone over the age of 60 who struggles to leave their house or prepare their own food.
Food is cooked and packaged in the morning by a team of four women led by Mary Ann Nielsen, who also oversees the school district’s food services department. Each of the cooks also runs a delivery route.
The program “did not miss a beat through COVID,” according to Nielsen. It became evident early on that that would be the case, she said.
“When COVID first hit … I pulled my staff in, and I said if you guys don’t feel safe … we don’t do this. I’ll shut down,” Nielsen said. “My girls looked at me and said if you shut down, we’re going anyhow. This is when people need to be checked on. … My girls are dedicated.”
Their dedication and camaraderie was on display Wednesday morning as they buzzed around the kitchen preparing the day’s meals.
“I love it,” Misti Lake said while she packed mini-salads. “Winter’s been a struggle, but summertime was absolutely a lot of fun.”
Lake was hired in April and said it’s sometimes been a challenge to get to people’s front doors after this year’s winter storms. But she does have a little advantage: one customer last year donated four cleats that can slip over shoes for better traction.
Checking in on the older population is an important element of the program. Delivery drivers sometimes hook customers up with one of the county’s other services, like homemaking, if they notice a need.
In one case, a driver noticed that a customer didn’t “seem right,” Nielsen said. She called their daughter-in-law, who said she’d check on him. What she said when she called Nielsen back “always chokes me up,” she said.
“She called me an hour later and was sobbing and said, ‘Thank you so much, my dad passed away, and if you wouldn’t have called me, he would have died alone,’” Nielsen said.
The program is delivering to 10-20 more people than it usually does, Nielsen said. She said that’s likely due to the pandemic keeping some “snowbirds” in their summer abodes.
The program is also seeing some effects from supply chain issues. Nielsen said she’s having trouble securing single-serve cereal cups, so she resorted to filling zip-up bags with cereal. Ground beef and burger patties have been “just terrible” to get ahold of, and one week she couldn’t get her hands on any roast beef or pork.
“This is the hardest year I’ve ever had,” Nielsen said.
But the mission is the same and as important as ever.
“It’s more than just a meal,” Nielsen said.
The meal program is funded by the county senior millage, United Way and the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan.