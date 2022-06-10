Dozens of area veterans have a bright spot coming up on their calendars with the Fish on for Freedom event Friday, June 17.
Charter boat captains will be taking more than 80 veterans out for several hours of fishing.
And on their way back into the harbor, they’ll want to see you there waving them in.
The day will begin with a shotgun start at 6 a.m., and at 11:45 a.m. the boats will parade back through the channel in a single-file line.
The public is asked to line up along the channel south of the Loomis Street boat launch, near the Coast Guard station, to welcome them home.
“It’s incredibly emotional,” said Adam Lamb, an organizer of the event. “What you get to see is the smiling faces, they show off their catches, they hold up the fish as they go by. … It is absolutely special.”
Hundreds of American flags will be set up along the pierheads by motorcycle group Rolling Thunder, he said.
Afterward, the vets’ catch will be weighed, cleaned and bagged to be taken home. While that’s going on, the vets will be having a luncheon among themselves at the American Legion Post 76.
The events of the day are “100% locally funded,” Lamb said, though he wasn’t prepared yet to share who the sponsors are.
He’s especially thankful for the more than 25 charter boat captains who are “ecstatic” to take part, despite the dent it’ll make in their pocketbooks.
“We’re coming into their heavy season, you know?” Lamb said. “They’re giving up a full day of revenue and spending their own money for the fuel and wear and tear on their vessel. It’s a big expenditure coming out of their pockets to do this for these guys.”
This is the first Fish on for Freedom hosted since the pandemic began in 2020, and the first with no World War II veterans, Lamb said.
“We lost our WWII vets the last couple of years,” he said. “Now the oldest are going to be the Korean War. … When we first started, we had like 10 WWII guys.”
Fish on for Freedom was first held six-to-seven years ago, Lamb said, as "a little smaller-scale" version of Manistee's Tight Lines for Troops.
He said the organizing team consists of himself and captains Adam Knudsen and Shawn Pomorski, while Brad Hackert had the original idea for the event before moving out of state.
Lamb said this year’s event is a slightly “truncated” version of years past, with purposely less veterans taking part due to ongoing coronavirus concerns. Less people will be on each boat than normal, too.
“A lot of these guys aren’t spring chickens, so we’re just being very cognizant,” he said.
There’s usually an indoor pizza party the day before the event for the vets to meet each other and their captains. But this year, it’s an outdoor meet-and-greet that Lamb said won’t be “a lingering event.”