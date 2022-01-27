The calling to plow snow professionally comes down to something pretty simple, according to Bob Lee, a snowplow driver for the Mason County Road Commission.
“It’s kids with bigger toys. That’s what it boils down to,” Lee said. “I’m pretty sure most of us that work here used to push around little dump trucks and graders.”
Lee, a former over-the-road trucker, spent Thursday morning rumbling down the roads of Mason County, left hand on the wheel and right hand manipulating levers to adjust the truck’s wings and scrapers. He let the Daily News come along for the ride.
“Some guys might get burnt out on it. I don’t think I will,” said Lee. “I just enjoy driving. I enjoy operating. I enjoy plowing, you know.”
Every day, the road commission sends about 25 drivers out to plow more than 1,000 miles of roadway across Mason County.
For the past three-to-four years, Lee’s route has consisted of U.S. 10 — which he calls “the five-lane” — east of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He also plows M-116, Jebavy Drive, Nelson Road, Tinkham Avenue and Pere Marquette Highway.
Lee, 45, has worked for the Mason County Road Commission for about 15 1/2 years. He’s seen some changes in that time: he said the average age of the workers there has dropped from about 45 to about 27, and the commission has become more proactive about plowing the backroads, too.
About 10 years ago, under different management, drivers weren’t told to move beyond the state highways until about 4 inches of snow had fallen, he said.
“One of the guys used to get on the radio, he would say, ‘Hey, we’re having a snowstorm. You better go to the grocery store. The plows ain’t going to be out,’” Lee said. “Now, that’s not the case.”
Snowfall was light to non-existent Thursday morning, but gusts of wind did a good job of blowing what was already on the ground into the road, which would then freeze. Salting westbound U.S. 10, Lee said he still enjoys that kind of day, “when there’s a lot of snow to move, that’s when it’s fun,” he said.
“To me, winter is fun when it’s snowing more,” Lee said, “because we know what we’re going to be doing, and we know we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
When it’s really bad out, Lee said the strategy is to weigh the back of the truck down with the salt and brine used to melt ice. That way, when he deploys the wings on the side of the truck, the truck can “hold the road” when snow banks want to push it away.
Three or four of the road commission’s approximately 25 trucks will break down on any given day and need maintenance, according to road foreman Josh Peters. The trucks lead a “really hard life” — salt “eats the metal” on a daily basis and issues often crop up with hydraulic hoses, the underbody, the wings and electrical systems, he said.
Lee said he’s grateful for the road commission’s maintenance workers, who come out with a service truck to make fixes in the field or tow the trucks back for more involved repairs.
“I wouldn’t want to do what they’re doing,” Lee said. “You take this truck in the garage right now, everything starts melting, and salt and everything (is) dripping off on top of you. I mean, it’s not fun by no means for those guys.”
When roads are dry, it’s time for what Lee termed “busy-work”: road maintenance like cutting trees and filling potholes. After the winter time, the snowplow drivers double as the road commission’s regular workforce.
Lee also spends much of his non-plowing time installing replacements for broken road signs. He called himself “the sign guy.”
His regular shift goes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., but on Wednesday, he worked 16 hours — straight through the second shift. He said the drivers aren’t forced to work overtime, but most do their share when their name comes up in the call-in rotation.
“The drivers know as soon as the phone rings, you’re going to work,” Lee said. “Some of the guys’ll get a call almost once a day, or I would say once every two days right now.”
Laying salt and pushing snow around for 16 hours is at least a little easier than it used to be. On Thursday, Lee was driving plow truck No. 612, which he said had only been in the field for a day or two. It’s a new truck with more wings and scrapers, making for lighter and more comfortable work.
“(The new trucks) just ride better. A lot quieter,” Lee said. “We still have some of the older trucks that (make it) hard to hear yourself think. But those are spare trucks now.”
Lee said he’s never been in a crash while plowing before, “knock on wood” — then he remembered the one time a guy slid into him at a stop sign. He said that while there were a couple of collisions over the weekend, other drivers on the road this year seem to be “a lot more aware and staying back from the plows” than in past years.
His advice for other drivers is that snowplows are going to do two things: they’re going to stop, and they’re going to back up. Snowplow drivers will finish plowing one way, stop, wait for traffic behind them to clear, back into a driveway, then pull back out and start plowing the other way.
“If anybody doesn’t know what to do, just give some room and proceed safely,” Lee said.