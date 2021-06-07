West Shore Bank announced that its free Rhythm & Dunes concerts will return this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
With the State of Michigan’s capacity limit for outdoor events lifting, the bank, which sponsors the series, has decided to move forward with the two planned summer events for this year, set for Saturday, July 24 and Saturday, July 31 at Waterfront Park.
Food vendors will be available starting at 5 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m.
The free summer concert series has been bringing local families and visitors together for nearly a decade, providing a fun-filled evening for families, supporting local businesses and raising funds for local high-school music programs.
The two acts originally scheduled for the 2020 concert will finally hit the Waterfront Park stage.
The Landsharks Band is one of the most popular beach bands in the world, West Shore Bank stated in a release. They’ll create a fun-filled family beach party with popular songs from Jimmy Buffett, the Beach Boys and more. The band has previously performed at Disney, at numerous Super Bowl events and was hired by Jimmy Buffett to be the house band at Margaritaville. The band will play a huge list of beach-themed favorites on July 24.
To learn more, look them up on Facebook @landsharksband.
On July 31, the Mega ’80s Band will bring a retro party to Waterfront Park. The popular group is from the Detroit area, their mix of accurately replicated favorites of the ‘80s era and retro styling has made them a dominating force throughout Michigan. With their infectious feel-good vibe and tremendous stage presence, get ready to rock to your favorite hits from the ’80s.
Visit the Mega80s Facebook page to learn more about the band.