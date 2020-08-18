RIVERTON TWP. — Red and Carol Christofferson, owners of about a 40-acre U-Pick farm, known by locals as Christofferson Farms or Maple Hill Farms, located at 3441 S. Morton Road in Riverton Township, is the place where they spend the majority of their time during the fruit harvest season.
The types of fruits the farms grows include peaches, apricots, sweet cherries, plumbs, pears, apples, nectarines, Saskatoon berries, raspberries and blackberries.
On Monday, the Christofferson’s had a number of freshly picked doughnut peaches in the market for sale or available for customers via the U-Pick.
“These are a sweet cap doughnut peach,” Carol said. “They ripen kinda mid-season. They have a white flesh. They are very juicy and sweet. We have three varieties of doughnut peaches to get us through the season.”
During the summer, the couple will sell fruit in Midland and when they bring the doughnut peaches to the market to sell, people will say to Carol, “You brought our sugar fix.”
The farm sells the doughnut peaches by the quart. On Monday, the market also had nectarines, Zestar apples and blazing star and flaming fury peaches, which is a beautiful peach, according to Carol.
Carol said the doughnut peaches grow right on the limb of the tree. They don’t really have a stem, making them difficult to pick. People have to grab the fruit carefully to get it off.
The farm offers 20 different varieties of peaches, according to Carol.
Although the farm offers a wide variety of fruit they’re known mainly for peaches — several varieties, including the doughnut peaches, which are rare in this neck of the woods. Red and Carol believe there might be only a handful of farmers who grow them.
Carol jokes with customers that the market offers doughnuts but not cider.
“We are just leaving the early eating peaches season right now,” she said. ”We are telling people (to return) around Labor Day for canning and freezing. The later they go, the better they come off the pit for canning.”
Both Red and Carol said that the U-Pick has really taken off this year.
The peach season at Christofferson’s started two weeks ago and will run through September.
People who wish to pick fruit are urged to call ahead to (231) 845-5831 or (231) 233-5281.
The U-Pick market will be open until Oct. 31.