Ruth Bloom-Dimmitt has amassed so many memories in her life that they can blend together a bit.
The 93-year-old Walhalla woman has been an artist in one way or another since she was a little girl growing up in north Chicago. But on Friday, something she never imagined is going to happen: her first-ever art exhibit is opening at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
It featuring drawings, paintings, poems, striking “knot-wood” art creations stenciled over tree bark, and excerpts from her book, “Weed Haven Whimsy.” The exhibit will also include QR codes that will direct viewers to YouTube videos of the artist reciting her writing.
The exhibit runs throughout the month of March, and an artist reception will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday.
Ruth is soft-spoken but the mental gears turn away as she sits in LACA’s performing arts hall and talks to the Daily News about her work. Her eyes scan the surroundings as she combs through her thoughts for the right words to describe her art and what the exhibit means to her.
Birds fluttering outside the window catch her attention; she pauses for a moment to take in the view through the arts center’s windows, then makes a waving motion, back to the task at hand.
“It’s the effect of art on my life,” she says in an attempt to summarize the exhibit.
And what a life it’s been.
The exhibit is the culmination of a near-century of traveling, learning and exploring. A life spent watching people, practicing peace and empathy, being a “global citizen,” and encouraging unity, community and cooperation over competition.
These are all tenets of the artist’s life philosophy, informing her work in various ways.
The ideas come to her piecemeal over a nearly two-hour conversation during which she often seems to think the “right” words are eluding her.
They’re not. She’s getting her point across.
“Art to me has always been my therapy,” she says. “At an early age, when I went to the Institute of Design in Chicago — which was teachers and students from the Bauhaus (modernist art school and movement) in Germany — it told me what I wanted to do in the world.”
Ruth’s friends, Kathleeen McDonald and Barb Forgue, played a big part in putting the exhibit together and encouraging her to do it in the first place.
Forgue interjects that the exhibit is “a celebration of creativity and community,” which sounds just fine to Ruth.
Born in 1928 in the Chicago area, Ruth first fell in love with art while taking classes in high school and part of college. And while she never finished her degree, she thinks her life experiences have done it for her.
In her 93 years, she’s witnessed firsthand many things that would permanently shift her worldview. She saw things she loved, like people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives living and working together. She also saw things she’d just as soon remove from the world altogether: racism, prejudice, segregation, intolerance, substance abuse, sadness, misinformation and struggle.
She worked at YWCA after the Japanese returned from internment camps, and saw the beauty of collaboration and cooperation between Japanese, Black and white colleagues.
She found it inspiring that “everybody worked together so well.”
She taught art to developmentally challenged children, and she spent time working in a halfway house after deinstitutionalization, when state asylums were shuttered, leaving many individuals suffering from mental-health issues with nowhere to go.
She had these experiences in various locations — Chicago, Oklahoma, Martha’s Vineyard and more. She found kindred spirits along the way, like her fellow practitioners of the Baha’i faith.
“I started to think of myself as exploring the world one rock at a time,” she says.
Finally, she finally found her 1-acre plot in Walhalla. The spot was her haven, and the namesake of “Weed Haven Whimsy.”
“Weed Haven is the name of my acre in Walhalla. I’d traveled so much, and I was in my late 60s when I came there,” she says. “It was old and falling apart, but I loved it so much. It was filled with oak and maple trees.
“I’d always been interested in growing things, but I’d never had a place to do it.”
It gave her a place to lay down roots, enjoy the beauty of her environment and work on “all varieties” of art — “always.”
Though she never set out to make money or achieve notoriety or acclaim through her work, now that an exhibit is devoted to her words and images, she’s glad she’ll be around to see it.
“(It makes me) happy I can still hear a little bit, see a little bit and walk a little bit,” she says with a chuckle.
Asked if she’s excited about it, she scoffs at the suggestion that it could be any other way.
“You kiddin’?” she says. “I never expected to get this much attention.”
The subject of what feelings she wants her work to elicit in others comes up, and she thinks long and hard about the answer before settling on something that harkens back to the many lessons she’s learned in her long life.
“We all have a responsibility to be human,” she says. “Art is within us all, (and) we (can) use that creativity in a positive way.”
Basically, it’s all about being good to each other — being human.
“When you feel good about yourself you can help people,” she says. “The uniqueness of everyone is much more interesting than saying, these people are more important, those people don’t have any use.”
At the suggestion that her exhibit might instill some of her values and feelings in others, she lets out a short gasp, as though the idea hadn’t occurred to her before.
“(That) gives me a reason to stick around a little longer,” she laughs.
She’s grateful for everything — all the experiences and adventures that have brought her to a place of joy and serenity.
“I feel that everything in my life had meaning,” she says. “What a marvelous experience I’ve had, exploring, traveling, (seeing) everyone working together.”
She thanks McDonald and Forgue for their encouragement and help in putting the exhibit together.
Ruth’s book, “Weed Haven Whimsy,” is available for purchase on Amazon and at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.