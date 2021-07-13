Things got off to a late start for anglers in the Big Boys Tournament thanks to an early morning thunderstorm that brought lightning, heavy rain and strong winds to the area, but anglers still made their way out onto the waters of Lake Michigan to make the best of the first event in this year’s Ludington Offshore Classic.
Competitors had to push back their start time two hours to 8 a.m., and the start of weigh-in was pushed back from 11 a.m. to noon, not wrapping up until 3:30 due to the storm. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids Office stated that the hazardous weather started to “blossom around Ludington” at approximately 5:30 a.m.
Lightning, fog and heavy rain were the primary concerns, and the cause for the two-hour delay, but it was the lightning in particular that forced the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, which presents the Offshore Classic, to hold back boats.
“The lightning this morning is why we kept them in. They’ll fish in the rain, fog, all that stuff, but the lightning is what kept them in,” said Brandy Miller, Chamber president and CEO said. “We had a few delays — it was 6:30 to 7:30 to 8:30 — and we finally got (the boats) out at 8:30 a.m.
“Then we actually extended the fishing period so they could get a full day in. Normally we would have cut it at 2 p.m. … but because we got them out later, we pushed to 3:30.”
Miller said even with the delays — and the fog that came and went, persisting again in the afternoon after fishing was well underway — the Offshore Classic seemed to be off to a good start.
The biggest catch of the day — weighing in at 23.75 pounds — was caught by Hammbone. The Fish Tank had the second-largest catch of the day at 22.85 pounds.
In-U-Endo had the third biggest catch, with a 22.05-pound king salmon.
Kyle Buck of In-U-Endo said the weather was a bit of a setback, but nothing the crew couldn’t handle.
“This morning it was raining and storming and we got delayed until 8:30 a.m., but it got pretty nice out there. The fog burned off — then it came back in — but it was nice out there for most of the time we were fishing.”
Buck said his team didn’t allow the weather to interfere with their strategy. They just went out there and did what they always do, which is work together and have fun.
“We just stuck to it. We didn’t get the number of fish we wanted, but obviously not a lot of people did,” he said.
The plan is to top their Tuesday performance during the second day of the tournament.
The weather did lead to Silver Addiction altering its approach, and rethinking strategies, according to Shane Surd and Tim Thompson.
“Our strategy had paid off to some extent… and we got our box of fish today,” Surd said. “We worked well as a team, everyone knew their roles and responsibilities and we were safe.”
They said they had fun and are looking forward to hitting the water again on Wednesday, and hopefully bringing more fish back at the end of the competition.
Mark Brown of Nauti Dog said just about everyone had trouble catching as much as they hoped to as a result of the delays.
“The delay sucked a bit because we missed out on the morning bite,” he said.
He added that the returning fog made things tricky, especially early in the morning.
“It was really foggy so we had a hard time watching for other boats, but the water was pretty clear,” Brown said. “But other than that it was a pretty good day.”
Nauti Dog’s biggest catch — the fifth-biggest of the day — was a 21-pound king.
Some Girls Do was the leading boat at the end of the first day of Big Boys, with 280.25 points and catches totaling 160.25 pounds.
Miller said it seemed like the competitors and spectators were enjoying themselves, regardless of the delay. But, she said, she hopes Wednesday’s activities are greeted by clearer skies,
“It looks like everyone had a decent day,” she said. “Hopefully tomorrow we’ll have a nice, normal start.”
If all goes as planned, Day 2 of the Big Boys Tournament will start off at 6 a.m.
The Big Boys Tournament will culminate in a “secret cooler weigh-in,” which will bing some in-person excitement back to the event that was largely virtual in 2020.
“The top five from today, we’ll hold their coolers tomorrow and we’ll weigh them on stage… so that makes for some excitement,” Miller said. “People will be able to come down and see that stuff live. Then we’ll do awards after that.”
The Offshore Classic continues throughout the week, with the Ruboy Shoot-out and Youth Classic on Thursday, the Ladies Pro/Am and Big Fish Tournament on Friday, and the Pro/Am Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.