The coronavirus pandemic has caused obstacles for the Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries (OMCIFM) leadership. But they are determined to find different avenues to reach inmates, their families and the public with their message of hope.
The jails are currently closed to visitors, which means no worship, counseling or Bible studies with inmates.
“Hopefully, we will be able to come back after the virus is under control. Right now. we are refocusing our efforts on families,” Chaplain Jerry Thorne said.
Thorne and his wife, Carol, were a part of the Oceana County Jail Ministry when it first began in 1989.
When they moved to Ludington, he asked the correctional lieutenant if he could meet with the men in the Mason County Jail. Now several local churches participate in the ministry — Radiant Church, United Methodist Church of Ludington, Victory Baptist Church and Cornerstone Baptist Church.
OMCIFM recently added the Angel Tree Program and a camp and retreat program which focus on the families of inmates, including sending children of inmates to summer camps. The camps are closed this year due to COVID-19.
At the Mason County Jail, Thorne worked out an arrangement with the correctional officers so inmates can still receive Bibles, devotionals and send prayer requests during the closure.
“Those incarcerated will still get materials that can change their lives,” he said. “We don’t want to do anything to jeopardize someone's health.”
He checks in with the Mason County Jail every week or two to see if there are any updates.
OMCIFM has a 30-year history in Oceana County and recently made Mason County a formal part of its mission.
The ministry is trying to secure the Ludington State Park for its third annual summer public worship service, he said.
Thorne said worshiping publicly and outdoors will provide hope to people in the area.
“With the coronavirus and churches on hold, I personally think there is even more of a need for people to share their faith publicly,” Thorne said.
OMCIFM originally requested to begin Father's Day weekend, but was told the park would be closed. The first service is now tentatively scheduled for Sunday, July 5.
Thorne expects there will be specific guidelines from the park to follow.
If allowed, the worship service will take place for 10 consecutive Sundays in the Ludington State Park amphitheater from 10 to 11 a.m.
"The amphitheater is on the east side of the river. It's a nice setting with seating for over 100 people," he said.
OMCIFM works with Great Commissions United (GCU) to provide training for those who want to share their faith in a public setting.
A special training seminar hosted by GCU will take place on Saturday, June 27, at Faith Christian Fellowship in Hart. The class will start at 9 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. with lunch provided. There is a registration fee.
Thorne urged anyone interested in the jail ministry or learning how to share their faith publicly should attend.
“‘Chaplains’ work publicly. They do a public service. The GCU training is for chaplains and ministry workers. I encourage churches to do it,” he said. “Public worship reaches the public. The training prepares them.”
OMCIFM rescheduled its annual July meeting for Sept. 15. The meeting is open to the public.
There will be a meal, music and reports from each of the programs OMCIFM sponsors. People will renew membership or apply to become members and elect the next board of directors.
“It’s a commitment but the benefit is we do the work together and do more,” he said.
The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held at the First Baptist Church of Hart at 6:00 p.m.
“There have been a lot of changes but we have hope it will work out for good,” Thorne said.