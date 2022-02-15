The winning word was “municipal” for Ludington sixth grader Wyatt Jalocha, who is D.C.-bound after taking first place in the 25th annual Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee Tuesday night in Peterson Auditorium.
With his victory, Wyatt earned a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking place May 1.
“It feels almost unreal,” Wyatt said.
His mom, Amy, ran up to hug him as he stood holding his prizes outside Peterson Auditorium, saying, “I’m so proud of you! Look at your medal! That’s amazing!”
Amy and her husband, Jason, raced from Scottville after seeing Wyatt’s win over a livestream, as parents weren’t allowed inside due to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.
“I just couldn’t tear myself off the couch,” Amy said. “It was too close.”
Jalocha dueled one-on-one for four rounds with Ludington seventh grader Steele Stowe, who was disqualified after misspelling “geocaching” in the 12th round.
Wyatt was calm and steady at the microphone, enunciating each letter of all 13 words at a confident, unwavering pace.
His win was “a comeback from last year,” Amy said, as he took second place in 2021. That near-miss lent a degree of motivation to prepare — but still, not a ton of studying went into the win, the Jalochas said.
“I hate to admit, but he doesn’t really study,” Amy said. “He’s just a naturally good speller, honestly. … He started reading when he was two.”
On top of the expense-paid trip to Washington, Wyatt earned a gold medal; a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged; a $100 series EE U.S. savings bond; and other prizes.
Taking second place, Stowe said he studied “a good while.”
“If we ever had a long drive to go on, I made sure to bring the studying list,” he said. “I wish I would have done a little more.”
Third, fourth and fifth place winners were:
- Ludington eighth grader Savannah Newkirk,
- Covenant Christian School seventh grader Noah Failor, and
- Hart sixth grader Jaiden Reyna.
Forty-nine spellers qualified for Tuesday night’s competition by placing high in spelling bees in their individual grade levels.
Spellers were socially distanced throughout the auditorium, with as much as an entire row of seats between them. Ushers guided them from their seats into a line where they stood far apart from each other, waiting for their turn at the microphone.
After each speller approached the microphone, the announcer uttered their word. If the word was a near-homonym — or a soundalike — to another word, he gave them a definition.
While the speller went through the letters, a panel of three judges followed along, acting only to ring a bell if the speller misstepped.
On the way back to their seats, some spellers gave a friend a quiet high-five or earned hushed congratulations — a lone whisper of “Good job, Tyler” followed Mason County Eastern fifth-grader Tyler McKinley back to his seat after his successful spelling of “homework.”
For spellers who erred on exotic words like “scumble” and “parasol” or complex ones like “tentativeness,” it was probably hard not to envy those who got familiar words like “memes” and “vaccination.”
Now the Jalochas have a trip to plan. One of them will have to pay their expenses, but Amy and Jason said they’re both likely to go — plus one additional traveler so far.
“My mom was already going, ‘I wanna go. I’ll pay my way,’” Amy said.
The Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee is sponsored by the Ludington Daily News and its Partners in Education.
Those partners include Ludington Area Schools, Little Caesars of Ludington, Mason County Eastern Schools, Mason County Central Schools, Technology Training Team, Thalman Construction, West Shore Community College, West Shore Bank and West Shore Educational Service District.