A five-unit townhouse was planned for the empty lot at James and Filer streets, but a “For Sale” sign recently came there instead.
The project at 302 S. James St. could still happen, said owner Michael Parker. But for now, he’s “testing the waters.”
“Everything is still moving forward, but I just put it out there to see if, in light of the market, see if anybody has interest in the parcel,” he said.
The proposed townhouse project, called The Whitney, involves five 2,200-square-foot townhouses with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and two-car garages. Parker said that rising mortgage interest rates had him wondering if the project’s payoff would be worth it.
“I don’t want to build something that won’t sell,” he said. “I figured, well, if somebody else has interest, I’ll entertain it.”
He said “there have been many calls of interest” in the property, but “we remain open to either development, sale or alternate end use of the parcel.”
The property, previously used for decades for a gas station and auto repair shop, is in the midst of an environmental clean-up funded by a $699,500 state grant.
“The soil and groundwater of the site are contaminated with volatile organic compounds, polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, and metals from its use as a former gas station,” said Sara Mae Andrews, brownfield redevelopment coordinator with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The previous structure was demolished and the site was excavated in September 2021.
Contaminated areas were “backfilled with clean sand,” Andrews said. Three inches of topsoil and seed were placed “across the site to stabilize it until construction begins,” she said, leading to its current state as a grassy field.
Andrews said “at this point in time, it is EGLE’s understanding that the developer is finalizing the building design.”
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said he has no concerns about the brownfield site being sold off, as its new owners “would be able and required to continue” the decontamination work.
“However, we still hold out hope to see the current owners build on the site,” he said.