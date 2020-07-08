Jamesport Brewing Co. was forced to temporarily close its doors last week when a server tested positive for COVID-19.
General Manager Julie McDonald said that the restaurant shut down immediately in response and cleaned extensively for three days.
Subsequently, all other members of Jamesport’s staff were tested for COVID-19, and, much to their relief, all tests came back negative.
McDonald also stated that the server who tested positive had only worked one shift before their positive test.
She said District Health Department No. 10 worked closely with the restaurant to ensure that all proper steps were being taken to follow safety procedures.
“They’ve been great,” McDonald said of the health department. “They gave us the all-clear. We could’ve opened last weekend but we chose (to stay closed) just to be on the safe side.”
In this case, being safe meant closing during the busy Fourth of July weekend.
Jamesport reopened for takeout only on Tuesday and plans to resume dine-in services on Thursday.
McDonald stressed that the situation served as a reminder of the importance of wearing a mask in public in order to flatten the COVID-19 curve. She stated that customers wearing masks at Jamesport will be a top priority moving forward.
“People (must be) wearing masks when they come into our building,” McDonald said, “and not getting up and walking around or going to the bathroom or anything without a mask. It puts a lot of stress on the company, financially and emotionally.”