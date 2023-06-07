Jamesport Brewing Company on South James Street in downtown Ludington is giving back to the community that has supported it over the years by offering a fundraiser to benefit different area organizations each month.
The fundraiser will give customers an option to round their bills up to the next dollar, and Jamesport will match all donations, up to $500 each month, according to Jen Tooman, business development manager.
“We also have a donation box at the host stand for those who want to donate, but want to give cash,” Tooman said.
Each month for the remainder of 2023, Jamesport will choose a different organization or charity to receive the extra boost in donations.
The June beneficiary is Sandcastles Children’s Museum. In July, funds will go to the Lakeshore Food Club, while Lakeshore Food for Kids will be the August beneficiary.
“We wanted to develop our own ongoing community giving program,” Tooman said. “Our point of sale system has this fundraising feature built in, so the ‘round up’ campaign was a great fit for us. We thought it would be a great way to introduce our guests and our staff to local nonprofits that are fundraising for a cause.”
Tooman stated that at the end of the year, the brewery will evaluate how the fundraising did and then decide whether to continue the program.
“Those who use their own computer, phone or other device to order online or when our servers check out guests with the handheld point of sale device, guests will be given the option to round up,” she said. “They will see the logo of the current month’s charity along with a brief description of their mission. We also have posters up in the restaurant, we’ll be utilizing social media, and the nonprofits we’re rounding up for will be reaching out to their lists and followers as well.”
Tooman is hopeful that the idea will bring about a lot of positive feedback, but also dollars for these area organizations to help them become more sustainable in the community.
“Jamesport primarily supports charities that benefit kids and families in our community,” she said.
Nonprofits can request donations by visiting www.jamesportbrewingcompany.com/donation-request.
With word getting out more about the round up fundraiser, Tooman hopes Jamesport will be able to match a lot of dollars throughout 2023 and into the future.
“I’d love to see the program grow legs so we can max out our match each month,” she said. “Our first month (May) benefited Mason County Mutts. Guests donated $223.97. The total May donation was $447.94 with our match.”