Jamesport Brewing Company will celebrate its 20th anniversary during St. Patrick’s Day weekend on March 14.
The pub, restaurant and brewery became a fixture in Ludington after it was established March 15, 2000.
The vision was to open a restaurant that was welcoming in a building that had character, according to Morgan McDonald, a co-assistant manager.
“They wanted … people to feel a part of the Jamesport family,” she said.
