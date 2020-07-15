Jan Bigalke has been named the new principal at Ludington Area Catholic School. She began her new role on July 6.
“I am eager and excited to begin my tenure at Ludington Area Catholic School as we work together as a diocese, parish and school to help our students grow in faith and virtue,” said Bigalke. “Our greatest task is to help these souls reach heaven and to realize that truth comes from the Word of God and in the example of Jesus Christ. Having given my four children the gift of a Catholic school education, I can attest to how much this learning experience helped us, as the first faith-formers of our children. I want our students, staff and families to develop and nurture a personal relationship with Jesus Christ that will help them to be the persons that God has created them to be.”
Bigalke takes on the position after Collin Thompson retired this year.
Ludington Area Catholic serves more than 80 students in preschool through 8th grade.
Bigalke earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Ferris State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership (with Catholic school emphasis) from the University of Dayton.
She earned an associate degree in nursing from Suomi College in Hancock (now Finlandia University).
Bigalke in her 17 years in education includes six years as principal of Manistee Catholic Central. She also served the MCC district as teacher and dean of curriculum. Bigalke is also a adjunct instructor at Baker College of Cadillac and West Shore community College.
Additionally, she has more than 16 years of experience working as a registered nurse.
“We are blessed to welcome Mrs. Bigalke as our new principal,” said Father Wayne Wheeler, pastor of St. Simon Parish and canonical administrator of Ludington Area Catholic School. “With her commitment to nurturing students’ relationship with Christ and her passion for preparing students for future success, we look forward to her leadership.”