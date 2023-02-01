Jonnie “Jay” Sam, director of historic preservation for the Little River Tribe of Ottawa Indians, talked with third-graders Wednesday morning at Ludington Elementary School.
Sam has been visiting the school for about seven years, with the last two presenting virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Andrea Raven, third-grade teacher.
“In third-grade social studies we learn about the culture and history of the People of the Three Fires who lived in Michigan many years ago,” Raven said. “Sam does a wonderful job storytelling to our students about life as a member of the Ottawa tribe. It is great for the kids to see the artifacts he brings in as well.”
During the course of his visit to the school, Sam talked with the kids about his tribes and their customs, while adding a little humor to the lesson with many of his stories.
Sam said he always enjoys talking to the students, and he loves offering them a chance to ask about him and about his tribe.
“It is always good to have them ask questions because it shows what they think and feel about the tribe and its tribal people,” he said, as he walked out of Zack Korienek’s classroom after meeting with about 40 third-graders.
Sam spoke to the kids about some of the customs of the Little River Tribe and showed off some of the items he had either made as a younger man or that had been given to him during the course of his life.
He showed off such items, including a handmade bag he made when he was a boy, and a rattle he received as a gift.
In speaking with the students, Sam is hoping to show them that he and other tribal people are not necessarily that different from them.
“We are a little different in some areas, but then again so are their next-door neighbors,” he said.
Sam said exposing kids to his culture is one of the main reasons why he makes the yearly visits to the school.
Sam has visited many schools but he said the Ludington Area School District is special to him because of its rich history with his people.