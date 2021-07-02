When the Ludington Area Jaycees submitted their plans for this year’s Freedom Festival to City Council in May, they weren’t even expecting they would be approved.
The parade and fireworks were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Talks with the city had suggested the fireworks could proceed this year, but pandemic restrictions seemed to take the parade off the table, said Cory Rickett, vice president of management for the Jaycees.
In an effort to not look like “the bad people,” the Jaycees put their plans in the council’s hands to approve or not.
But with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s May 20 announcement that all such restrictions would be lifted by July 1, things rapidly got into gear. Mayor Steve Miller approached Rickett before gaveling the May 24 council meeting to order and said the plans would likely be passed.
Though that was good news for Ludington’s summer season, that meant it was time to catch up on preparation that typically begins as early as March.
“It was game-on,” said Angela Rickett, chair of the Jaycees board and wife of Cory. “Things stepped up not just one notch, but a couple notches.”
Despite the compressed timeline, donations for the festival are comparable with previous years, totaling about $30,000, Angela Rickett said, and parade entrants are up about 10-15 percent, according to Cory Rickett.
“The time crunch didn’t hurt it that much, just kept us on our toes and kept us working,” Cory Rickett said.
The Jaycees were “behind the eight-ball” on donations, as almost no fundraising occurred last year.
Normally, about half the fireworks are funded with donations from the previous year. Revenue from the Jaycees’ non-profit mini-golf course on Stearns Park Beach was used to backfill some of the missing money.
Difficulties from the pandemic kept many regular donors from contributing, Angela Rickett said, but she was “pleasantly surprised and overwhelmed” with a crop of new donors that took their place.
These included the Mason County Community Foundation and the Pennies From Heaven Foundation, which each donated $1,000.
In addition, the Jaycees received what Angela Rickett described as “a record-high number of people just donating what they can.”
“It’s something our community should be very proud of,” she said. “To come together and rally around an event like this that benefits the community is something that makes … this all worth it.”
Cory Rickett said work on the parade has kept him up until midnight most nights since mid-to-late May.
After work was over, dinner was eaten and his three-year-old son, Benjamin, was in bed, it was time to work on the festival’s website, T-shirt design and other elements, on top of weekly meetings with the Jaycees.
“It’s hectic,” he said. “We’re very excited for when July 5 comes around.”
Last year was a “very sad and very dark time for the Jaycees” without the Freedom Festival, Angela Rickett said.
“A lot of being a Jaycee in Ludington, Michigan, is planning for the Freedom Festival. It leaves a pretty big hole,” she said.
Though the Jaycees last year spent “many late nights poring over the maps” and going back and forth with the city, Cory Rickett said, the festival was ultimately canceled.
For him, it was bittersweet. Though there would be no festival, it was the first Fourth of July since he joined the Jaycees in 2017 that he was able to simply enjoy.
“It was nice to have a break,” he said. “Ever since I joined, every Fourth of July has been, ‘Go, go go,’ no time to enjoy it.”
Angela Rickett has a sense that the community is hungry for the festival’s return. “People have been coming out of the woodwork,” she said, letting the Jaycees know how excited they are.
Cory Rickett said he believes “overwhelmingly everyone is excited and ready for this to happen.”
“They get their event, they get to get out of their house again,” he said. “And maybe we’ve actually made it through this pandemic.”