Thirty percent of profits made by the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini Golf Course on Monday was given to Habitat for Humanity of Mason County.
Habitat for Humanity plans to use the profits to address the community’s basic needs, such as running water. It will also be partnering with other local nonprofit organizations to address these needs.
“We are very grateful for the collaborative efforts from the Jaycees,” Executive Director Jamie Healy said.
Charity Mondays at the mini-golf course happen weekly throughout the summer. Each week, 30 percent of the day’s profits go to a nonprofit in the community.
In the past, the event has raised around $200 for Habitat for Humanity. Healy said that while the money is not going to a specific project, it will be used to address basic needs, health and safety issues in Mason County.
“If COVID taught us anything, it’s that we need to be flexible,” Healy said. “All of our fundraising goes back into the community for housing needs. The only difference is we are working more collaboratively with other human service agencies to identify what those needs are to best serve those in low-income situations in Mason County.”
COVID-19 has affected the efforts of Habitat for Humanity. The cost of building materials and limited availability of skilled laborers has created unaffordable construction conditions for the organization.
Healy said they have had to get creative with how they impact housing. She said partnering with other organizations has helped with the housing efforts. Habitat for Humanity is also working on transitional housing with case management and programs for financial wellness to encourage long-term sustainability.
“Fundraising has been one challenge we all are facing, so there is no better way to raise money than to enjoy the incredible weather, amazing view of the water and support local organizations,” Healy said.
Jaycee’s Mini Golf will conduct Charity Mondays for the rest of the summer. Next Monday, the weekly event will benefit Caritas Food Pantry in Custer. Jaycee’s Mini Golf is open from noon to 9 p.m. daily.