The Ludington Area Jaycees are bringing the heat for this year’s Fourth of July celebrations. They have invited the community to join them in the Ludington Skate Plaza following the Stearns Park fireworks display to watch fire dancing.
“We are super excited,” said Freedom Festival Chairperson Jessica Shepherd. “I wanted to do something different. I want people to see it and say, ‘Who’s that? What’s going on?’”
The fire dancing will be a part of the Freedom Festival celebrations. Shepherd’s hope is that people will notice it while walking home from the fireworks display and come check it out.
While being a fun event for the community, this will also serve as a way to get people interested in the Jaycees. It is a national volunteer organization that allows members from ages 18-40. Shepherd said many of the current members are in their late 30s and will age out soon.
“I just want people to notice us,” Shepherd said. “I thought, ‘How can we make it fun? How can we get people’s attention?’ I want to spark the interest of the younger crowd.”
The Jaycees run off of donations and do lots of fundraising, including the Mini Golf Course, to fund their projects. Shepherd said the real problem is getting people interested.
“It’s hard to get people to want to give up their time,” she said. “But you give as much as you want to.”
Shepherd said the fire dancers are meant to be a fun activity to get the attention of the community and get people interested in joining the group. If people enjoy the dancers, she said she would definitely bring them back again next year.
“People always give us feedback, whether they thought it was dangerous or inappropriate or they thought it was awesome,” Shepherd said. “If people liked it we could get permits to do it on the beach a few times during the summer.”
The show is family-friendly. Shepherd said she aims to do fun things with the community and make people think, “I want to be a Jaycee and make this stuff happen.”
She always enjoyed the Blue Angels flyover, the cannon and fireworks and the clown band when she attended the Freedom Festival as a kid. Now, she hopes she can add fire dancers to that tradition and give kids something to be excited for every Fourth of July.
“Hopefully the fire show becomes something that people look forward to each year,” she said. “We just need the next generation to take over and keep it going.”