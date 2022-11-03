A well-known part of being members of the local churches of Jehovah’s Witnesses is going from door to door, speaking with neighbors about their faith’s views.
In September, though, a new part of the missionary work of the congregation was seen in Ludington, both at Legacy Park and Waterfront Park.
“Like many of us, the 30 months of the real pandemic was one the biggest challenges of our lives. It really put life on its ear. I think what motivated us to get back out there (to witness),” said Matthew Oleman, spokesperson for Johavah’s Witnesses.
During those intervening months, the church stopped its ministry of door-to-door. Oleman said that once more knowledge was received about the virus, the ability to receive a vaccine should a member choose and treatments becoming more widely available, it allowed it to pursue one of the ministries it’s known for.
Oleman said those going door-to-door or returning to in-person meetings weren’t required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. He said it was more of a personal decision.
For local congregants, they made it through the pandemic and were looking forward to being in-person.
The year began with meetings of the congregation via Zoom and outreach through the mail, said Justin Van Loon of Ludington. In April, the local congregation began a hybrid of its services between in-person and Zoom. It was only in September, though, that they began going back to the door-to-door ministry as well as adding the cart at a location.
“It was just refreshing to be able to get back out and see people face to face, and get out and see that face and see that smile,” said Candy Van Loon. “You know, the letter writing is just a one-way conversation, and you don’t know the feedback from the conversation. It’s nice to be out with the people and see their smiling faces, too. People are so happy to be out and have those good conversations with people.”
Sandy Love-Campbell of Custer was thrilled to be able to get back out and catch up with some folks she’s gotten to know through the ministry.
“When it shut down for me and opened back up, I was so excited. A little nervous, you know, I haven’t seen this person in so long, and you have people you call on regularly, too, in neighborhoods. You become attached to people you stop by once a week,” Love-Campbell said.
The cart, though, is a big difference. Instead of members of the church going from door to door and meeting people at a time that might be inconvenient for them, having the cart at Legacy Plaza or Waterfront Park allows anyone from tourists to year-round residents to come up and ask questions. Of the two locations, Waterfront Park was Love-Campbell’s favorite.
“That was the best conservations, right by the park where the kids play and parents would come over and talk to us. And we’d talk to the kids and see them everyday,” she said. “That was really, really rewarding. It’s rewarding to just talk to people.”
Members of the congregation ranges from Love-Campbell in her 60s to Jai Benitez, a 2022 graduate of Manistee High School, and many more. She said she was shy as a child, making the door-to-door portion of their ministry a bit tougher.
She participated in the letter writing during the pandemic, and she said it helped her.
“I actually enjoyed that because more because I like writing,” Benitez said. “It allowed me to come up with things that I couldn’t come up with on the fly just talking to people. Coming back to it, it’s better now. I’m getting used to it.
“Cart-witnessing has been really great. Seeing Sandy doing what she does is great, and I love the way she talks to people.”
For the members of the church, far away like Oleman in New York or the local congregants, they each were eager to give their faith’s message to others.
“People do wonder why we knock on doors. The reason is we love our neighbors,” Oleman said. “We feel it’s a commission. Jesus told his disciples to go and preach the good news. We don’t come to the door with the coming of doom.”
Love-Campbell loves to share what she can, from the magazines in print to directing people to the faith’s application.
“Mostly, the joy in my heart is the good news in the Bible is what I want to share.”
The door-to-door ministry is to continue into the winter. The cart, though, will be put away during the winter months and return next spring.