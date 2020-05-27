SCOTTVILLE — Jenna Smith has been recognized as one of the best and brightest at Mason County Central High School in several ways, and on Monday, she learned that she’d been named the All-Around Senior for the Class of 2020.
The honor came a year after she received the All-Around Junior award in 2019.
Jenna is a three-sport athlete who is active in a number of extracurricular activities and has a passion for helping others, and senior class advisor Cheri Rozell said she was an ideal choice for the award.
Normally, the All-Around Senior is recognized in front of the whole school during an award ceremony prior to graduation. However, with schools closed because of COVID-19, this year was a little different.
Rozell said it’s important — despite the trying times — to acknowledge the honor, and to celebrate the fact that Jenna has “earned this really important honor.”
