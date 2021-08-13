In the late 1800s and early 1900s, as the economy of Mason County continued to transition away from the rapidly declining lumber industry to a growing tourism trade, resort destinations were developed at various locations throughout the county.
The rivers and streams that once provided a vital system for transporting timber and lumber became the home of numerous seasonal communities welcoming visitors from Chicago, Detroit and many other Midwest locations.
Several resorts were built and operated successfully for decades on Hamlin Lake in northern Mason County. The Opitz family operated resorts near Round Lake in the eastern part of the county. Bass Lake, located in the extreme southwestern corner of the county, was also the home of some of these early tourist resorts.
Noted local historian and prolific writer James Cabot wrote two articles, published on Nov. 18, 1982, and June 30, 1990, in the Ludington Daily News, that offer a detailed description of the formation of the first Bass Lake Park Association. In his articles, Cabot mentions two resort establishments that illustrate the type of accommodations offered to summer visitors to Bass Lake over a century ago.
Hotel McKee
George C. McKee (1871-1945) grew up on a farm in Summit Township a short distance east of Bass Lake. After his father died when George was a teenager, he lived and worked on that 80-acre farm with his siblings and his mother. He would eventually purchase a 30-acre parcel on the eastern shore of Bass Lake within walking distance of the family farm. On this property, George built a 17-room hotel.
Hotel McKee opened shortly after the turn of the 20th century and was operated by George with the assistance of his sister Margaret (Maggie) McKee (1867-1962). In addition to building and operating the hotel for 17 years, George and Margaret McKee were active participants in their community throughout their lives.
In 1943 they gave 154 books to the library in Scottville. After George’s death in 1945, his sisters “invested his life savings in laying pipes and sprinkling system” in the Summit Township Cemetery according to an article published in the Ludington Daily News on May 28, 1949.
Margaret McKee wrote numerous articles about early Mason County history and was made an honorary member of the Mason County Historical Society in 1953. For many years she lived in a small log cabin in Summit Township. That cabin still exists today on South Pere Marquette Highway although it has been repurposed and moved a short distance south of its original location.
The Hotel McKee resort eventually included several cabins and was later owned and operated by the Schlick and later the Smerts families. Today the property consists of privately owned cottages.
Camp Morrison
In 1913 Arthur Swazey Morrison (1886-1951) established a campground on the western shore of Bass Lake. In addition to basic campsites, Morrison provided a few small cabins and a central meeting/dining hall for resorters who arrived from both Pentwater and Ludington via horse and wagon, completing an arduous journey that frequently included portions by both rail and boat. By the late 1920s, Morrison (often referred to as Morrie by locals) was serving meals to his guests along with his wife Georgia “Nana” Bosworth Morrison (1872-1945).
While stories of gangsters, boot-leg alcohol and illicit gambling at Camp Morrison still resound today, on June 17, 1965, the Ludington Daily News published this less dramatic description of life at the campgrounds:
“Morrie’s” as Camp Morrison was familiarly known, was one of these friendly spots where guest lived in cabins scattered around the woods and ate their meals in a common dining room operated by the Morrison’s. In the evenings, particularly on dance nights, they were joined in the pavilion by some local folk and all had fun together.”
Camp Morrison was later owned by the Daggett family and then by Reggie Yaple. It continues in operation today as Whispering Surf Campground.
Eagle Top
Interestingly both Hotel McKee and Camp Morrison, each established over a century ago, prominently featured the same local attraction in their promotion efforts. Postcards published by both resorts featured views of Eagle Top, a large sand dune located between Bass Lake and Lake Michigan.
Eagle Top was the northern most of the three dunes in this vicinity, dunes referred to then and now as The Three Sisters. Climbing to the summit of Eagle Top, while arduous, offered both tourists and local residents panoramic views of both lakes.
Most of the lake resorts in Mason County built over a century ago have ceased to exist and those few that remain have a significantly different operating structure than their predecessors. Yet today these same beautiful vistas, cool lake breezes and numerous recreational opportunities continue to welcome visitors to Mason County.
NOTE: This article, like the others provided every other week by the Mason County Historical Society, is based on materials donated to the archives of the society. Because the society is an organization controlled by numerous members of the community, and has been since 1937, these archives will continue to be available to future generations to explore these interesting stories. If you would like to help in this community effort, please contact us at 231-843-4808 or rebecca@mchshistroy.org.