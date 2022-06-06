Hometown legend Murphy Jensen is bringing his behavioral health and substance misuse app to Ludington and Mason County this week, aiming to get employers here to sign onto WeConnect Works through his business, WeConnect Health Management.
Jensen is meeting with several human resources managers during a roundtable discussion Thursday afternoon. Those managers will be representing a variety of industries from manufacturing to employment services.
“What I’m bringing to Ludington is WeConnect Works,” Jensen said. “It’s a platform for employers to assist their employees with behavioral health issues and substance misuse disorder. It affects one in 10 employees.”
Jensen, one half of the 1993 French Open men’s doubles champions with his brother Luke, went through his own trials with using substances while touring as a professional tennis player. Since the early 2000s, Murphy Jensen has worked through his recovery day by day.
“Recovery saved my life. Why would I keep hope a secret? There was a time, my substance misuse was preceded by my need to fit in and the thought that I didn’t measure up or when I didn’t think I was good enough,” Murphy said. “My recovery journey has been about right-sizing what goes through my brain. My thinking preceded my drinking. If my thinking is a bit warped, we’re going to have problems.”
His recovery eventually led to him co-founding WeConnect with Daniela Luzi Tudor in the Seattle area. The pair, along with the team at their company, initially worked to get their app set up for individual use. They’ve now pivoted to also work with employers on these issues to assist in retaining employees.
“It’s actually there to help with health plans, employers and institutions,” Jensen said. “It’s designed for anybody to use and are questioning any relationship and working toward long-term recovery.”
It shows in some statistics he shared. WeConnect assists in reducing the number of people readmitted to the emergency room by 15 months, and the number of people who continue to use the app after 12 months is at 43%.
“It’s pure recovery services,” he said. “It’s support services.”
Jensen said his firm is actively working in rural areas such as Mason County. While the company is working with employers, he noted there are still privacy issues that are addressed, too.
The application allows for those who seek support meetings to do so at a variety of times of the day, not at the specific day and time that meetings take place in a location, Jensen said.
“In small, rural communities, the access to services is more difficult,” he said. “There is stigma that kept Murphy Jensen sick … and it was being afraid of being found out. (This app) is an anonymous and confidential way. Any employer and employee can get answers to questions that they might not be that excited about raising their hand locally (in a meeting).”
Jensen recognized that the shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed his company to flourish as in-person meetings were stopped. The app has support groups for those in self-harm reduction, grief, women’s only and men’s only, family members supporting individuals, LGBTQ and others.
“There’s nobody isolated from this,” he said.
Part of the reason Jensen is approaching the employers is because of the lost production time that occurs because of mental health issues or substance misuse disorder by the employee or a family member.
“I might be taking personal time because it’s a loved one,” he said. “It could be a spouse or my children struggling with these issues.”
Jensen said having an application such as his is part of the puzzle that will help those working through their problems. He recognized, though, that in-person contact is what’s best.
“Addiction and substance misuse is a disease of relationship,” he said. “Technology won’t replace human connection, but technology is a bridge. It’s a soft, long-term bridge blanketed on the way to long-term recovery.”
Jensen — who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest last November, had skull fractures and was in a medically induced coma for a time — is pouring much of his heart and soul into WeConnect. He wants to get it going for a place that has a soft spot for him.
“Now I get to live heartbeat to heartbeat. I’m living the dream,” he said. “I think what’s driving me. I’m doing things my dad would be proud of and live in a way that Ludington would be proud of. That’s my motivation. I get to share my experience and my hope with everybody in Ludington.”
WeConnect Health Management can be found online at www.weconnectrecovery.com.