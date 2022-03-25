The May 9, 1889 edition of the Ludington Record newspaper contained an article with the bold headline, “AN ESTEEMED CITIZEN GONE.” That article included this laudatory description of the recently deceased:
“He is mourned as a friend to the poor, a father to the orphan, a champion of the oppressed, a devoted husband and affectionate father. His religion had but one tenet, the golden rule of Confucius, and throughout his whole life whether battling the waves as a servant of his government, or braving the dangers of navigation and sharing its hardships with his men, he was a living exemplification of that rule.
“When you did not dream that he knew of your trouble, he would suddenly appear as a ministering angel, and shadows of gloom would disappear before him as night fades before sunshine. But the plans of his generous mind, the warm impulse of his great heart, were in excess of his general system…
“Ludington’s most loved pioneer, the father of much of its history, and the friend of every man who ever set foot on its streets, passed quietly away, peacefully, contentedly, and ‘like one who wraps the drapery of his couch about him and lies down to pleasant dreams.’”
Those words were written about Capt. Robert Caswell (1834-1889) after his sudden passing due to a heart condition. He was not a prominent lumberman, industrialist or merchant; he was the owner and operator of what at that time was an integral and vital part of the local maritime economy – harbor tugs.
The Captain
Caswell was born in Chippewa, Ontario, Canada, but lived most of his childhood years on a farm near Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After a brief period working in the hardware business he became the captain of a ship owned by his father and brother; starting a maritime career that would encompass the balance of his life.
Robert Caswell was married twice. He and is first wife had three children before she died from consumption (tuberculosis). He re-married in 1872, and he and his second wife had six children. The Caswell family; Robert, his second wife Mary Charlotte and the surviving children from both his marriages lived at 205 N. Ferry St. in Ludington.
His daughter, local historian Francis Caswell Hanna (1875-1961), described him as, “…blue-eyed, bald-headed and like most men of his day bearded. His baldness annoyed him. He liked the lady who reminded him, ‘But Captain, you know they never put marble tops on poor furniture.’”
The Tugs
The harbor formed by Pere Marquette Lake and the discharge of Pere Marquette River into Lake Michigan was the lifeline of the early Village of Pere Marquette and its successor, the City of Ludington. Ships, at first wind-driven sailing ships and later steam powered vessels, were used to bring supplies to the residents of the region and to transport goods produced by the lumber, salt, agricultural and fishing industries that drove the early Mason County economy.
Unfortunately these ships, due to their propulsion systems and the ever changing channel that allowed access to Lake Michigan, needed to be towed into and out of the harbor. Assistance was also required to move ships to and away from the numerous docks that ringed Pere Marquette Lake. This assistance was provided by harbor tugs, small powerful ships that were the “workhorses” of the harbor.
Capt. Robert Caswell owned several of these tugboats at various times in association with noted businessmen James Ludington (1827-1891), Amos Breinig (1832-1906), David A. Melendy and James Foley (1844-1926). While ownership was sometimes shared, it was Caswell himself who was at the helm of these harbor tugs on a daily basis; a practice that continued to the last days of his life.
The tugs owned by Caswell and his associates include the Cyclone put into service locally in 1867, the B. W. Aldrich which began operations here in 1871 and the Sport that commenced its local service in 1877.
The Caswell tugs were always very busy. Records in the Mason County Historical society archives indicate that in 1885 alone his tugs moved 154 ships into and out of the Ludington harbor.
Public Service
In addition to providing a vital service to the business interests of the community through the operation of his tugboats, Capt. Caswell served the entire community while holding various public offices. His May 9, 1889 obituary contained this description of his reputation and his service to the community:
“Capt. Caswell was in no sense a politician, although often holding office, many times much against his will. His sterling worth, well known honesty, and the universal esteem in which he was held, often compelled him to be the candidate of his party, as victory was well-nigh assured with him on the ticket. In politics, he was by instinct a Republican. He had been supervisor several terms, alderman from the First ward four years, mayor in 1885 and 1886, the last time being elected without opposition, and at the time of his death was a member of the board of education.”
Capt. Robert Caswell lived in Ludington for only 22 years of his life, but left a lasting legacy of service to the maritime industry, the community and his family.