As the 1800s evolved into the 1900s, Mason County itself was also going through an evolution, an economic evolution. The local economy previously based primarily on lumbering was declining, while what we know today as the tourist business was rapidly growing. This was especially true near the lakes and rivers in the area. These aquatic bodies, that had at one time provided a crucial mode of transportation for the lumbering business, were rapidly becoming places of recreation for the ever growing number of visitors to the County.
No area illustrates this transition better than the Hamlin Lake region. The lake itself owes its name and in fact its existence to early lumberman Charles Mears (1814-1895). Mears built an early dam on the Big Sable River forming what would become Hamlin Lake. The name honors Hannibal Hamlin (1809-1891), vice president under Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865); both men admired by Mears.
While the west side of the lake would become Ludington State Park in the 1930s, numerous resorts were built on the east side of the lake prior to that time. Three of those early resorts were multi-story hotels.
Sauble Inn
The hotel that would become known as the Sauble Inn was built in 1895 by Charles Gatke (1842-1906). Gatke, a local builder, had also built the current Mason County Courthouse and the former Ludington City Hall located on what is now the 100 block of S. Rath Avenue. Gatke named his new venture The Hamlin Lake Hotel, but it quickly became known as The Gatke Hotel.
In 1905 the name was changed to AuSauble Inn and in 1909 changed again to Sauble Inn. The hotel was periodically updated and expanded and additional recreational activities were added for the enjoyment of guests. These included instruction by German-born Professor Franz Steinhardt, who offered demonstrations and lessons in water skiing, snow skiing and sand skiing.
The Sauble Inn faced many challenges. In 1912 the dam that created Hamlin Lake broke and the hotel found itself 100s of yards from the water, now the Big Sable River again. When the dam was rebuilt, the lake returned and the guests of Sauble Inn could once again enjoy aquatic activities. The hotel was destroyed by fire in the 1940s.
Piney Ridge Hotel
William G. Hudson (1844-1924) built Hudson’s Bay Lodge near the south end of Hamlin Lake in 1894. Hudson a former U.S. Postmaster would operate this hotel until 1901 when partners Conrad C. Helling (1855-1929) and Horatio E. Carter (1867-1952) purchased it. After renovation and expansion the new owners changed the name to Piney Ridge Hotel, the name it would carry thereafter.
The Helling/Carter partners also purchased 438 acres adjacent (north) to the hotel from the Cartier Lumber Company. This would provide additional space for recreational activities for guests of the hotel. In some ways this was a precursor to the Ludington State Park that would occupy the eastern shore of the Lake staring in the 1930s.
Later owners of the hotel included Bert D. Cady (1844-1924) of Port Huron and John J. Smith of Detroit. Smith, generally known as J.J. Smith, would advertise and upgrade the hotel frequently. The Piney Ridge Hotel would also meet its demise in a fire; this one occurring on Aug. 2, 1938.
The Bugg House
In 1898 William Bugg (1851-1914) built a resort hotel on upper Hamlin Lake. He called it Hamlin Villa. The Ludington Chronicle in the June 13, 1901 edition told its readers, “The resort …is a popular retreat for fishing and camping parties. Mr. Bugg has accommodations for 20 people with the most quiet and homelike surroundings. Boats and fishing paraphernalia are provided for guests and the place is noted for the homelike air and genial hospitality.”
The resort was renovated and renamed The Bugg House in 1905. The Ludington Chronicle again reported, “A new breakwall has been built along the water front and the approach of the resort otherwise made more attractive and convenient. The bowling alleys purchased last winter have been installed in the first floor of the pavilion making an added attraction in the amusement line.”
Mr. and Mrs. Wilhelm Schmidt of Chicago purchased the Bugg House in 1915 and two years later gained local notoriety. Prohibition against the sale and consumption of alcohol had recently been enacted in Mason County. Local law enforcement had reason to believe that illegal consumption of alcohol was occurring at the Bugg House.
The Ludington Daily News carried this news on July 1, 1917:
“The most successful raid engineered in Mason County culminated last evening when a sheriff’s posse of six men raided the Bugg House at Hamlin Lake. They arrested Mr. and Mrs. William Schmidt ….Officers then raided the entire place, capturing numberless bottles of beer and several barrels of the liquid. In the ice house where the party was drinking were two full barrels, 120 bottles to each barrel and 50 more bottles on ice.”
After a series of other owners and a change of the name to Edgewater Hotel, the Bugg House was destroyed by fire on Dec. 8, 1934 bringing an end to the days of the original grand hotels on Hamlin Lake.