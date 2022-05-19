As the 19th century came to a close and the new 20th century began the economies of communities throughout the lumbering region of Michigan underwent major transitions.
Many “lumber towns” ceased to exist as the lumbermen who had operated their business in those locations moved on to other areas seeking better financial conditions. Nearly all the villages, towns and cities that survived this transition had an economic angel, someone who remained and who invested in new businesses, like Charles Hackley (1837-1905) in Muskegon or Perry Hannah (1824-1904) in Traverse City.
The City of Ludington (formerly the Village of Pere Marquette) was fortunate to have two economic angels; Antoine Ephraim Cartier (1836-1910) and Justus Smith Stearns (1845-1933). Both of these men would remain dedicated to the city until the end of their lives. While they shared many similar traits, they also had significant differences in their backgrounds and their lives.
Nationality
The Cartier family origin was French. The family spoke French and had a remote family connection to the famous French explorer Jacques Cartier (1499-1557). They lived in the French speaking region of Quebec, Canada, prior to coming to the United States.
The Stearns family was of English ancestry. Over several generations the family moved from England, to New England, then to western New York and then continuing west to Pennsylvania, Ohio and eventually to Michigan.
Religion
The Cartiers were devout Roman Catholics. They were major donors during the construction of the “new” St. Simon Church that was located on the site of the current Ludington City Hall. Antoine’s son Warren Antoine Cartier (1866-1934) married Catherine Dempsey (1862-1949) the sister of an early Ludington priest, Father Morgan Joseph Patrick Dempsey (1853-1922).
The Cartier family was also closely associated with the University of Notre Dame. Significant donations were made to the university by members of the Cartier family. In the first football game ever played by Notre Dame on Nov. 23, 1887, half of the backfield consisted of Antoine’s sons; quarterback George Robinson Cartier (1869-1944) and fullback Dezera Ephraim “Zeke” Cartier (1871-1949).
The Stearns family members were Congregationalists, a Protestant denomination that built the church that is today The Community Church of Ludington. They made several donations to this church including a pipe organ. Justus Stearns also made significant donations to Olivet College operated by the Congregationalist denomination.
Politics
Antoine Cartier was a staunch Democrat representing that party in two terms as mayor of Ludington. Some of his children however, would join the Republican Party and would seek and/or serve in offices representing that party at local and state levels.
Justus Stearns and his only child, Robert Lyon Stearns (1872-1939) were affiliated with the Republican Party. Justus was elected Michigan Secretary of State in 1898 and in 1904 unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for governor.
Competition
While the Cartier and Stearns interest worked cooperatively on some ventures, they were in more or less direct competition in the banking industry. Antoine Cartier invested in the Ludington State Bank and operated out of a two-story building on the southwest corner of Ludington Avenue and James Street, the site of Luciano’s Ristorante today. Not to be out done, Justus Stearns who controlled the National Bank of Ludington built a three-story building directly across the street to the east. That building, the City Center Building, still stands today.
In 1913 the Cartier controlled bank was destroyed by a devastating fire. The Cartier interests in conjunction with bank president Charles Gordon Wing (1846-1920) operated the Ludington State Bank for a short period out of a storefront that currently houses Blu Moon Bistro. In 1914 they built the iconic bank building on S. James Street a few doors south of their previous location.
Boulevard
One of the little known connections between the Cartier and Stearns families is the boulevard in the center of West Ludington Avenue. That street had been originally constructed without this feature, but in the 1880s Eliza Ayers Cartier (1842-1920) suggested the addition of a boulevard to make the street more attractive. She brought that suggestion to the mayor of the city, but was unable to convince him to move forward with her proposal. An article published at the time of her death in 1920 revealed that the mayor who opposed her suggestion was her husband, Antoine.
The boulevard, basically as it exists now, was finally completed in 1922 upon the presentation of a petition to the city signed by “Justus Stearns and sixteen other men.” This boulevard is now a signature feature of Ludington and of the collaboration between the Cartier and Stearns families.
Legacy Hall
The legacies of the Cartier and Stearns families will be featured in exhibits in Legacy Hall located inside the new Mason County Research Center to be opened by Mason County Historical Society on the corner of Ludington Avenue and Harrison Street this summer.