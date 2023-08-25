The Mason County Historical Society archives contain a wealth of information about the early families of Mason County. One of those documents is an article written by Rose Hawley (published in the Ludington Daily News on Feb. 12, 1952) based on the recollections of Mrs. Clyde Delavergne (1883-1967) about her father, Francis Shappee (1842-1919). Shappee was known throughout the county as The Peach King due to the large quantities of that fruit he produced on his Summit Township farm.
Life before Mason County
Francis Shappee was born in Montreal, Canada, on July 15.
His grave marker indicates the year was 1842. The History of Mason County published by H. R. Page & Co. in 1882 indicates his birth year was 1844 and various online genealogical records list the year as 1841.
He moved to upstate New York around 1854. He received little formal education and was unable to write his signature; instead placing his “mark” on documents throughout his life.
He enlisted in the Union Army in 1861 and fought in the battles of Chancellorsville and Gettysburg among others.
He was wounded in action; receiving a gunshot to his neck which resulted in the loss of vision in one eye.
After his recovery he was assigned to a veteran reserve unit in Washington, D.C. While serving there he appears to have been disciplined by the military for an incident in his barracks.
The Shappee family also frequently related the story of Francis serving as one of the guards of President Abraham Lincoln the night he was assassinated.
After his discharge from the Union Army, Francis Shappee married Aurelia Ferguson (1849-1925) in Brownville, New York. They arrived in Mason County in 1870; landing at LaBelle’s landing in Summit Township.
On the Farm
The young couple soon met early Summit Township residents Jacob Meisenheimer (1832-1908) and his wife Isabelle Woodward Meisenheimer (1847-1872) and became close friends with them.
The Shappees lived with the Meisenheimers until they built a home of their own.
Francis (sometimes called Frank by his neighbors) eventually purchased a 70-plus acre farm on the east side of what is today Pere Marquette Highway at the east end of Olmstead Road.
There they would raise a large family and a large quantity of peaches on the sandy hills that covered the farm.
In 1879 The Mason County Record newspaper ran a series of articles entitled “Walks and Talks with the Farmers.” On Aug. 1, 1879, it reported that Shappee has “a good large barn, which is protected from lightning” and “his peach trees and wood pile look as if it would be a good place to go and see the folks…”
Francis Shappee worked with other early prominent residents of Summit Township as that area of the county developed. His daughter Grace recalled that her father along with Jacob Meisenheimer and Jacob Houk (1833-1915) “were three of the strongest men in the county and worked together, little by little, to build a log house that was used for school, community and church meetings.”
Shappee was also the principal shareholder in the Summit Fruit Package Company. That company operated a small factory on the Jacob Meisenheimer farm that produced the baskets into which the “Peach King” and his neighbors harvested their crops.
Retirement Years
When Francis and Aurelia Shappee transferred the operation of their farm to their son they moved into the City of Ludington. They first resided at 210 N. Harrison St. and lived the last years of their lives in a home at 201 N. Robert Street.
Mr. Shappee was said to enjoy driving his Model T Ford “through the area he walked through years before.”
In 1916 Francis and Aurelia celebrated their 50th anniversary at a gathering hosted by their children. Their daughter Grace recalled the names of the many old settlers from Summit Township who attended that day: “Hutchison, Harley, Adams, Jorissen, Rinehart, Ebersole, Van Nortwick, Judge, Harmon, Houk, Anderson, Hawley and Gamersfelder.”
The Farm Today
The Summit Township farm was eventually sold by the Shappee family to Richard J. Fitch (1869-1957) who built a stately home to replace the more modest home that the Shappee family had occupied. That home, built with yellow bricks likely from Pentwater, still stands today.
However, the sandy hills on the farm upon which the Peach King grew his crops are now mostly gone. In 1999 many of the hills were trucked away as fill sand. Today the Meijer Store east of Ludington sits upon the sand that once was covered with peach trees.