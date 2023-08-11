Gaylord Avenue, with its iconic boulevard and many historic homes, is and has always been one of the premier residential areas in the City of Ludington. The story of how and why the name Gaylord was attached to that street is also the story of how early residents of the area faced and overcame major obstacles as they built their new community.
The Man
Nelson Jones Gaylord (1837-1913) was born in Canada and raised in the upstate New York city of Watertown. The History of Northern Michigan and Its People (Powers & Cutler, 1913) indicates that Gaylord attended school until age 14 and became “a man of versatile abilities, being successful as a farmer, contractor and general business man.”
He married Emma Tripp (1840-1925) on July 4, 1861. The young couple lived and worked in various cities over the next years including Charleston, South Carolina, and Otsego, New York, before arriving in Ludington in 1875. In their new hometown Nelson Gaylord first went to work with his brother-in-law George E. Tripp (1829-1912) in his meat market on West Ludington Avenue. Gaylord would later be involved in lumbering and marine construction.
The Challenges
The new City of Ludington, like many new cities in West Michigan, developed at a location where a river discharged into Lake Michigan. The city would only survive in an age of maritime dominance if the harbor was maintained and improved. Additionally the city was being built above huge salt deposits that could create an economic advantage to the new community while simultaneously altering the taste of well water for the growing population. Both these challenges would prove to be formidable.
Efforts to improve the Ludington harbor were conducted continuously since the Village of Pere Marquette was established. These improvements included moving the location of the channel, on-going dredging, installation of piers into Lake Michigan and the installation of signal lights and a fog horn.
While early lumbering companies developed salt businesses converting salt brine into various salt products and these operations were later continued by Dow Chemical Company and today by OxyChem, the water pumped for use by local residents from a rapidly growing number of household wells could also be impacted by the salt in the ground beneath the City. Many people found the taste of the water unacceptable. Even attempts to re-brand the water didn’t work; a mineral bath house was built and a “Fountain of Youth” was installed in City Park, the forerunner to today’s Rotary Park. The water still didn’t taste very good.
Nelson J. Gaylord was instrumental in the work to address both these challenges.
The Solutions
It was quickly determined that the drinking water challenge could be addressed by using an alternate source of water instead of private wells. A small, privately owned water supply system was built at the foot of James Street drawing water from Pere Marquette Lake. This was an improvement, but as more and more mills were built around the lake the quality of this water deteriorated.
In 1880 an effort to form a new water supply company was undertaken by Antoine E. Cartier (1836-1910). This resulted in the incorporation of the Ludington Water Supply Co. on Sept. 15, 1881. The president of this company was Shubael F. White (1841-1910) with Nelson J. Gaylord hired as the superintendent of that operation. The plant was built at 801 W. Ludington Avenue and drew water from the channel and from a crib built near the north pier on Lake Michigan. Parts of that plant, including its signature chimney, still stand today and have been incorporated into the Ludington Pier House Motel. Gaylord would remain in his position until the plant was replaced in 1892 by a city-owned facility near the location of the current water treatment plant on North Lakeshore Drive.
A few years after his arrival in Ludington Gaylord started a marine construction business. He would eventually be engaged in work at several harbors on Lake Michigan. The extent of his work in Ludington is illustrated by these excerpts from 1900 editions of the Ludington Record:
Jan. 18: “The work of tearing down the old north pier was begun by … N. J. Gaylord.”
Aug. 20: “Contractor N. J. Gaylord has commenced work on the south pier…”
Oct. 25: “Contractor Gaylord has his work on the Ludington piers practically done.”
Nov. 29: “Contractor Gaylord had a diver at work Tuesday fastening the tie rods and putting a few finishing touches to the new north pier work.”
The Honor
One of the first streets to bear a name in what would eventually become Ludington carried the designation of Main Street. The southern terminus of this short street was the first sawmill built on Pere Marquette Lake by Baird & Bean. This mill would later by controlled by James Ludington (1827-1891) and then by the Pere Marquette Lumber Co. The street ran north past the company store and a boarding house for mill workers before “disappearing into the woods.”
After the City of Ludington was chartered in 1873 Ludington Avenue quickly became the major thoroughfare in the rapidly growing community. Main Street was no longer the center of the community and its designation had become a misnomer. In 1912 the City Council renamed the street as Gaylord Avenue in recognition of the important work done by Nelson J. Gaylord in support of the growing community.