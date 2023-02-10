The methods used to procure food to feed the people of Mason County have undergone major evolution from the days when the region was populated only by Native Americans to today’s supermarkets and specialty stores of today. An important part of that evolution was the mom and pop grocery stores that at one time blanketed both the rural parts of the county and the cities and villages.
As local residents gradually moved away from exclusively hunting or raising crops for their food, small stores were established generally referred to as trading posts or general stores. These retail establishments were the ancestors of what became known as mom & pop grocery stores.
Since the formation of Mason County in 1855 literally hundreds of these small, family owned grocery stores have opened; many closed within a few years, some after a few decades. An initial review of the city directories in the archives of Mason County Historical Society revealed an almost startling number of stores in rural areas, villages and cities in the County.
Nearly 50 such stores have been identified in rural areas including the communities of Free Soil, Fountain, Branch, Tallman, Bachelor, Walhalla and others. In addition, the Village of Custer was home to over 13 different stores at various times and the City of Scottville had more than 18 different mom and pop grocery stores along it streets.
The number of stores in each community at any particular time was, due to the small population, quite limited. The large number of stores associated with each community is likely due to the short life span of many such establishments.
A complete listing of these stores is beyond the scope of this article. Examples of the mom and pop grocery stores in these communities are included below.
The Country Stores
The now forgotten community of Wesley was located at the corner of Hawley Road and Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township. Lewis W. Rose (1844-1910) and his wife Mary (Kibbey) Rose (1859-1938) operated a general store located on the northwest corner of this intersection on their fruit farm.
Mr. Rose also served as the postmaster of Wesley. The name Wesley was likely selected to recognize John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist movement; the Summit Methodist Church stood across the road from the Rose General Store.
A few miles to the east the Wiley Store at the corner of S. Scottville Road and Meisenheimer Road offered groceries, supplies and a social gathering location for many decades to farm families of that vicinity.
Village Stores
Tallman, a small community located on the Pere Marquette Railroad line north of Walhalla, was home to the Willis General Store operated by M. Glenn Willis (1885-1964) and his wife Grace (Bedker) Willis (1886-1970). Mr. Willis also served as the ticket and freight agent at the railroad depot.
In 1910 the well decorated Lawrence & Waine General Store was located on Cleveland Street in Fountain.
It would be part of a group of at least 17 that have operated (sometime only briefly) in that community.
Anthony C. Hansen (1885-1976) and his wife Cora (Fey) Hansen (1883-1960) operated the One Price Store, a forerunner to the ubiquitous dollar stores of today, in the Village of Custer in 1920.
Scottville Stores
The first general store in Scottville is believed to have been operated by Henry T. Melson (1844-1924) and his wife Catherine Melson (1850-1923). The store was located on the east side of Sout State Street “near the hill” adjacent to a large piece of property owned by Melson.
The longest operating mom and pop store in Scottville was the Schoenberger Food Store operated by Abraham (Abbie) Schoenberger (1907-1980) and his wife Genevieve (Siegel) Schoenberger (1910-1995) for 53 years starting in the 1930s. Schoenberger also operated a store on South James Street in Ludington for a few years in the 1940s.
The mission of Mason County Historical Society is to preserve, protect and present the history of Mason County. Consistent with that mission the society has for many years operated an authentic general store from the late 1800s at Historic White Pine Village where visitors can experience the earliest mom and pop grocery stores.
In addition, the society has begun a project titled, “I Remember Those Mom & Pop Grocery Stores.” This project will gather, catalogue and preserve memories about this important part of our local history. Community residents are encouraged to contact the Society to participate in this effort.Part two of this article, scheduled to be published in two weeks, will focus on the mom and pop grocery stores that were once scattered throughout Ludington.