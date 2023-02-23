The small grocery stores or general stores often operated by families — mother, father and children — were the life blood of communities throughout Mason County during its first century of existence.
An almost incredible number of these establishments, frequently referred to as “Mom & Pop” grocery stores, were operated in the City of Ludington. An initial (and as yet partial) review of the Ludington city directories in the archives of Mason County Historical Society identifies nearly 200 of these stores.
Some of these stores operated for only a year or two, some served the community for several decades. The maximum number of mom & pop grocery stores operating at the same time in Ludington occurred in 1929 when over 35 stores competed for business.
North Ludington Stores
The ongoing effort to record the history of these special stores has identified 58 city stores that at one time operated north of Ludington Avenue.
Some of the store proprietors seemed almost nomadic; operating several stores, each for a few years at different locations.
Some buildings were the site of a series of stores over many decades.
At 410 W. Ludington Ave. — George E. Tripp (1885-1974) operated a well-known meat market and grocery store in the early 1900s.
That store, rebranded as The Park Store, was later operated by Guy W. Hawley (1886-1953) and his wife Rose D. (Horne) Hawley (1889-1991). The site today is the parking lot of the House of Flavors Restaurant.
At 510 N. Rowe St. — Many stores have operated at this location with the grocers and their families generally living above the store. These proprietors included Emile C. & Nia Lessard, Ensign D. Weller, Charon & Poirier, William Matson, Lenora Masten, Teesdale Food Store, Barton’s Grocery and Schumacher’s Grocery.
At 603-605 N. Rath Ave. — Grocery stores operated at this location since as early as 1924, first in a small wooden building and later in a brick building that still stands today. Owners included Oscar C. Anderson, William Matson, Louis Lake and Frank Petersen.
South Ludington Stores
At least 83 Mom & Pop grocery stores were at one time located in the southern section of Ludington (south of Ludington Avenue and excluding the Fourth Ward). The vast majority of these stores were located on Ludington and Washington avenues and James and Dowland streets.
At 130 E. Ludington Ave. — William Kieswalter (1834-1910) and his family operated a grocery store and feed store at this location for many years. Later Morris N. Lyon (1898-1963) managed the Farmer’s Exchange Store on this corner location followed by the Nyulis Quality Service Store in the 1950s and 1960s. Today the Mason County Research Center occupies this prominent location.
The 300 block of East Dowland Street was home to many grocery stores. These stores were operated by Mrs. Ida Boline, William M. Wallace, David J. Forrest, William J. Albrecht and Mrs. Janet E. Forrest among others. The Art by Mary Case studio is located here today.
At 310 S. Washington Ave. — Frank Hansowetz (1878-1936) opened a store at this location around 1900. Later grocers at this site were Henry Bertram, Harold P. Miller, Lee S. Coolman, John Lund, Beyer’s Market, Praedel’s Superette and Matson’s Friendly Market.
Fourth Ward Stores
The fourth ward of Ludington contained two thriving commercial districts and was the home to at least 36 mom & pop grocery stores at various times, mostly along South Madison Street and Sout Washington Avenue. As was the case in other areas of the city, several stores operated in succession at some fourth ward locations.
1300 block of Sout Madison Street — This area located south of Sixth St. has no buildings now, but over the years was the home to many grocery stores including those operated by Hans Jensen, Hans C. Hansen, Ignace Gadziemski, Christian Larsen, Mrs. Fred Noyes, Mrs. Mary T. Soldusky, Pearl Rosplock and Albert B. Soldusky. Other stores located in that block during the 1950’s and 1960’s were Carl’s Grocery and Chuck’s Grocery.
900 block of South Washington Avenue — Today this block is rapidly regaining its position as a commercial district. Previously it was home to major company stores operating as Cartier-Magmer Co. Ltd., E. Cartier & Sons Dept. “S” and The Double Brick Store. Grocers in this block included William & Edith Brown and Peter A. Nelson & Son both in the 1920’s. Hollick & Carlson Market (later known as Tri Super Market) operated here for many decades.
Nearly all the mom & pop grocery stores in Mason County have disappeared, but the memories of them live on in photos and stories shared with new generations who never experienced this wonderful part of our history.
Mason County Historical Society has begun a project entitled “I Remember Those Mom & Pop Grocery Stores.” This project will gather, catalogue and preserve memories about this important part of our local history. Community residents are encouraged to contact the society to participate in this effort.