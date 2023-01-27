Many people enjoy the winter recreational activities available in Mason County today and, if Mother Nature cooperates, one of those activities is ice fishing. Over a century ago this quintessential winter sport was common on lakes throughout the Midwest, practiced not only for recreation but also to provide food for those who ventured out onto the ice and for their families.
The Fishing Reports
In recognition of the importance of ice fishing local newspapers have for many decades carried articles related to fishing seasons, government regulations and success (and sometime mishaps) experienced by local fishermen. The following Ludington Daily News articles from the 1930s are typical reports:
Jan. 4, 1931 — written by George L. Egbert (1903-1999): “Ice Covered Lakes Yield Food for Unemployed, Housed in Comfy Shacks — The economic side of fishing through the ice is making the sport doubly alluring this winter to men and youths of the city who are out of employment.
In homes where the wage-earner is idle and there is no revenue, the daily catch of fish is welcomed… Lilliputian villages have sprung upon the ice… ‘Shantytown,’ as the settlement on Pere Marquette lake has been called, numbers more 150 fishing huts.”
Jan. 12, 1931: “Stovesand brothers, expert fishermen, are deriving much sport from ice fishing in their shanty on Hopkins lake.”
Dec. 21, 1932: “With Its Cluster of Huts Fishtown-on-The-Ice Comes Again to P. M. Lake — In view of unemployment conditions, some have estimated that between 400 and 500 huts will be counted on the lake…”
Jan. 6, 1934: “Muskie fishing through the ice has been creating excitement on Hamlin Lake. Ed White of Weckler’s Fruit farm recently caught one measuring 51 inches in length and weighing 37 pounds…”
Pere Marquette Lake
The most frequented ice fishing location in Mason County, especially for the segment of fishermen utilizing a spear, has generally been Pere Marquette Lake located at the mouth of the Pere Marquette River. This is likely due to the fact that this lake is in close proximity to the largest population center in the county and that this lake was at one time surrounded by numerous sawmills. The first of those causes is quite obvious while the second requires further explanation.
After the arrival of European settlers in the area that would become Mason County, the economy grew rapidly based on lumbering and maritime transportation. Logs cut from the white pine forests east of Ludington (originally the Village of Pere Marquette) were floated down the river to the sawmills and converted into lumber that was subsequently loaded onto ships bound for ports all over the Great Lakes.
Each sawmill built a dock or docks protruding from the shore into the lake to facilitate the loading of lumber onto these ships. These structures were generally built using materials readily available yet almost useless to each sawmill. These excess materials included slab wood, the exterior portions of logs not suitable for finished lumber and copious amounts of sawdust. These materials along with dirt hauled from the shore were combined to make a functional but quite temporary dock.
Slab docks — the name is derived from the material used for construction — required significant annual maintenance. Wooden slabs and sawdust continually decompose causing the dock to “sink” below the water level of the lake. Each year additional wood slabs, sawdust and dirt would be placed on the dock to keep the working level of dock above the water level. This annual maintenance was continued for as long as the dock was needed for operation of the mill.
As the many sawmills around the lake ceased to operate and the buildings were demolished, burned or repurposed, the slab docks were generally ignored. They remained in the lake, but eventually receeded below the surface.
One type of ice fishing utilizes spears in the shallow parts of the lake; fishermen are not able to see fish in deep water. Fishermen on Pere Marquette Lake quickly discovered that locating their fish shanties above the now submerged slab docks provided an ideal fishing location. Slab docks that when above water were crucial to the operation of sawmills, now when below water were an important part of winter fishing on Pere Marquette Lake.
Decoy Collection
Some of the many interesting collections of Mason County Historical Society are related to ice fishing. Many local fishermen fashioned their own wooden decoys used to attract fish to their location on the ice. These wooden decoys were attached to a line and “worked” in the water so that they simulated a small fish swimming in a circular motion in the water.
A collection of these locally made decoys is on display at the Mason County Research Center in the Mason County Heritage Vault celebrating both a significant activity in our community and the craftsmanship of local amateur artisans.