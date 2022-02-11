There has always been seasonality to life in Mason County. Today that aspect of life is illustrated by recreational activities such as cross country skiing in the winter and spending time at the beach in the summer. Decades ago, as the 1800s turn into the 1900s, this seasonality was demonstrated by the laborious tasks of farming in the summer and harvesting ice in the winter.
Various methods of preserving food for later consumption have been developed such as drying, salting and canning. Storage methods like root cellars, grain bins and other rudimentary structures have been used for centuries. In the mid-19th century, the use of ice and ice houses was added to this array of preservation methods. This was happening in Mason County also.
The Lakes
There are numerous lakes scattered across Mason County. Many of these were the annual source of ice that was quickly becoming a major part of both private and commercial food preservation efforts. Homeowners used the ice in simple iceboxes, the precursor to today’s refrigerators, while local commercial fishermen and farmers used ice to cool the products they were sending to cities around the Great Lakes.
For decades, the Ludington Daily News and its predecessors reported on this important activity occurring on many lakes.
These are examples of such reports during this period:
January 21, 1931 – “Gunn Lake is called upon to yield the ice supply for Freesoil village…”
February 6, 1931 – “Fountain: Albert Beebe and Sam Bauske are delivering this ice from Ford lake.”
February 12, 1908 – “The annual ice harvest in Ludington is on in full swing…”
February 12, 1931 – “Fern: The ice is being hauled from Lost lake.”
February 12, 1940 – “The (Hamlin Lake) ice harvest is now on…”
February 13, 1931 – “Maurice Butler assisted by Gust Hedemann and Perry Gamertsfelder … trucked the ice cakes from Hopkins lake.”
February 15, 1900 – “The ice man is in his glory. The harvesting of ice on Pere Marquette lake this winter has been attended with many drawbacks.”
February 16, 1934 – “Scottville Lumber Co. completed its ice harvest … which was cut from Crystal lake.”
February 22, 1931 – “Charles Bowden and Charles Freeland are cutting ice on Bass lake.”
March 18, 1918 – “New City Ordinance Regulates Cut Ice”
Harvest Methods
When the thickness of the ice reached approximately 12 inches, men (mostly farmers, carpenters, fishermen and mill workers looking for winter employment), equipment (saws, picks, tongs, spuds and other specialized tools), horses and later trucks were sent out onto the lakes.
The ice was marked for cutting into the desired block size, sawed into cubes, lifted or conveyed out of the freezing water and loaded for shipment to the warehouse. It was a cold, hard and dangerous job, but necessary if the demand for lake ice was going to be met.
Storage Methods
The ice blocks were hauled to warehouses known as ice houses. Some of these structures were quite small like those built by famers for their own personal use. Some were much larger like the Abrahamson-Nerheim ice house on the corner of Charles Street (today Rath Avenue) and Whittier Street.
After the ice blocks were loaded into the ice house they would be covered with an insulating material, generally sawdust, sometimes straw. Throughout the year as customer demand dictated blocks of ice would be removed from the icehouse, cleaned up and loaded onto wagons or trucks for delivery to customers.
Natural Ice vs. Artificial Ice
Over time the ice business evolved from lake ice sometime referred to as “Natural Ice” toward manufactured ice at first called “Artificial Ice.” This evolution was driven by advances in refrigeration technology and the ease of operation of home refrigerators.
(Home ice boxes needed to be re-loaded with fresh ice once or twice a week and the resulting water from melting ice needed to be removed even more frequently.)
By 1914, the United States used 26 million tons of natural ice and 24 million tons of manufactured ice. That evolution appears to have happened more slowly in Mason County. In 1931 the Abrahamson-Nerheim Co. reported harvesting “1,200 tons of Lincoln lake ice for the Pere Marquette Railroad Co.” alone (it was used to ice down shipments of fresh produce.)
The 1930 Fourth of July parade in Ludington featured floats promoting both artificial ice and Lincoln Lake ice. Abrahamson-Nerheim ran an advertisement in the summer of 1931 that declared, “Oftentimes older methods prove best after all…so it is with ice.” C. A. Hollinshead ran an advertisement that same year that countered with, “Buy the Better Ice: Laboratory tested well water artificial ice.”
By the 1950s the age of lake ice and the delivery of ice was over.
Abrahamson-Nerheim Co., once a dominant player in the lake ice business was operating a cold storage warehouse, ice plant and frozen food retail store under the name Penney Penguin on the east side of Ludington. When Abrahamson-Nerheim Co. celebrated its 50th anniversary in 1955, company official Warren G. Abrahamson (1920-2015) noted, “Ice delivery is a thing of the past. The cake of ice delivered by the ice man being superseded by mechanical refrigeration.”