Like all other aspects of our community, local industry has undergone transitions in response to changes in economic factors beyond local control. One of those businesses, Thompson Cabinet Company, supplied products to support the printing industry; an industry that itself underwent major changes in the last century. The Thompson Cabinet Company factory, now vacant and showing its age, is located on the shore of Pere Marquette Lake on the appropriately named Lake Street in Ludington.
The Thompsons
Likely the first member of the Thompson family who visited Ludington was Halvor Torstensen Thompson (1849-1922), a native of Norway and the owner and captain of the schooner Mariner. He sailed out of the port of Manitowoc and frequently stopped at ports in western Michigan.
His son Theodor A. Thompson (1874-1930), generally referred to as T. A. Thompson in the style of the day, arrived in Ludington in 1910 to serve as general manager of the Tubbs Manufacturing, a company operating in the printing type industry. He would later serve in various management positions for the Stearns companies in Ludington. T. A. founded the Thompson Cabinet Company in 1925.
Edward John Thompson Sr. (1896-1987) took over management of the plant upon the death of his father T. A. in 1930. While born in Wisconsin, Edward Thompson, Sr. lived the majority of his life in Ludington and was very active in the community including becoming mayor of the city in 1938. He was married twice; first to Myrtle Bowen (1902-1977) and then to Nellie Kristine Johnson (1917-2010). The Myrtle B. Thompson room at West Shore Community College is named in honor of the first Mrs. Edward J. Thompson, Sr.
The Factory
A series of factories have been located at the site of the now vacant Thompson Cabinet Company building on Lake Street two blocks west of Washington Avenue. Cartier, Chapman and Company operated out of a two story building at this location manufacturing wagons and sleighs in the first decade of the 20th century. Local historian James Cabot wrote in his informative book Ludington 1830-1930, “The plant later produced wood lawn and porch furniture until 1919. It was occupied by the Monroe Body Company, makers of steel automobile bodies, from 1920 until it burned on November 15, 1922.”
In 1925 the City of Ludington, now the owner of the burned out building, leased the site to T. A. Thompson and partner for 15 years when they formed the Thompson Cabinet Company. That partner was Ladimer G. Jebavy (1880-1964) who later sold his 50% interest in the company to Thompson as reported in the Oct. 28, 1928 edition of the Ludington Daily News.
Thompson utilized some of the remaining burned out structure and also made major renovations and additions to the plant. In 1930 Thompson offered to purchase the property from the city. After extensive discussion by city officials, support by the local business community and a vote of the residents of Ludington (the referendum passed by a vote of 663 affirmative, 219 opposed) the sale was finalized.
Thompson Cabinet Company produced both wooden and metal specialty cabinetry primarily for the printing industry. By 1933 its customers list included publishers Christian Science Publishing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and American Color Plate Company; schools like Boy’s Industrial School of New York, Boy’s Technical School of Milwaukee and Oswego State Normal School in New York; and government agencies like the U.S. Navy and Sing Sing Prison in New York state.
The expanded factory quickly became a fixture in Ludington. In 1936 the name “LUDINGTON” was painted on the roof of the building to guide aircraft to the city. The company became a major supplier to the military during World War II in the 1940s. The company continued to expand and modernize its facility. The catalogue of products produced soon reached 180 pages in size. Some of the products utilized patented components and techniques developed by Edward Thompson.
The company did face challenges; labor tensions grew during the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s,
imported products greatly increased competitive pressures and most importantly the printing industry itself was evolving.
The Industry
When Thompson Cabinet Company was formed nearly a century ago, the printing industry was still utilizing individual pieces of type; one character on one piece of metal. The products produced in the Thompson plant greatly facilitated storage, sorting and placement of this printers’ type.
In the latter part of the 20th century however, first lines of type (sections of letters) and then printing plates began to be utilized. The demand for specialty cabinets to manage individual pieces of type declined dramatically as did the demand for the Thompson cabinets.With the rapid development of computer-aided printing in the last decades of the last century, the fate of Thompson Cabinet Company was effectively sealed. The company ceased operations as the century closed. The plant sits vacant today; a reminder of what was once one of the leading industries in Mason County.