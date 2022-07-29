Due to the foresight of Charles Mears (1814-1895) building a dam on the Big Sable River, the cooperation of the Cartier family and others who later owned the land and the persistent promotion efforts of Charles J. Hansen (1879-1961), Ludington State Park was close to becoming a reality by the early 1930s. While the park would eventually be dedicated in August 1936, a tremendous amount of work had yet to be accomplished to transform this huge tract of logged land over dunes into what would become the jewel of Michigan State Parks.
The Road
The remote location of the park is now part of what makes it such a special place. In the early days of Ludington, that remoteness was sometimes described using a colloquialism of the day, “You can’t get there from here.” At least that was the case if you planned to travel by horse and wagon or later by automobile. For decades the only way to get to the mouth of the Big Sable River was by boat on Lake Michigan.
That mode of maritime transportation was a challenge for the logging interests who operated on the site in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but it was a significant barrier to local residents and the ever-growing number of tourists who wished to visit the park. The answer, of course, was to build a road where none had ever existed.
The logistical (and political) challenges of this undertaking can be seen in the headlines published by the Ludington Daily News:
April 1, 1928 – “State Will Build Sable Park Road”
October 15, 1930 – “Scenic Dune Road To Big Point Sable Rests On Board Aid”
November 16, 1931 – “To Start Survey For Scenic Highway”
February 24, 1932 – “Park Road Will Be Built This Year, Say Lansing Men”
January 25, 1933 – “Actual Work Is Started This Morning On New Ludington State Park Highway”
June 8, 1933 – “Mile Of Concrete Laid On New Road”
June 22, 1933 – “Ban Fast Driving On New Park Road”
July 12, 1933 – “Concrete Road Completed”
Eventually, after the completion of this five-year effort, you could drive to Ludington State Park; what you found there would depend on another group of men.
The Civilian Conservation Corps
Much of the work of building the new Ludington State Park was done by the Civilization Conversation Corps (CCC), one of the most successful of the numerous work relief programs put in place during the Great Depression. Young men who volunteered for this military-style program worked on numerous conservation projects across the United States. They were paid $30 per month for their work, but they were required to send $25 of that amount back home to their families.
The CCC unit based at Ludington State Park was known as the 1666th Company – Camp Pere Marquette. This unit, including many young men whose families lived in Mason County, arrived in June 1933 and erected a camp and began to work to clear the land and build trails, campsites and basic buildings. They were welcomed into the community, not only for the work they would do build the park, but also for the business they brought to local merchants.
By the spring of 1934 the CCC camp included a sawmill producing 3,000 feet of lumber daily. The March 12, 1936, edition of the Ludington Daily News reported that one of these buildings was a “fifty thousand dollar bath house.” Another of the buildings constructed would later become the home of the first park manager and his family.
The CCC camp for the 1666th Company – Camp Pere Marquette was one of the first camps to be established in the country and one of the longest to remain in existence according to an article in the June 17, 1941, edition of the Ludington Daily News. The camp would permanently close a few days later; the CCC men having completed their mission.
The Managers
The new Ludington State Park would, like all organizations, require strong, effective leadership to assure its success. Several men have filled that role since the park opened. The first park manager was Harold Richard “Dick” Gwinn (1891-1957) who served from 1936 to 1956, the longest tenure of any park manager at Ludington.
Gwinn and his family lived in a small house in the park that had been constructed by the CCC. They were literally part of the park, welcoming thousands, and eventually millions, of guests to their home. Dick Gwinn was followed by several other park managers who have continued to polish the jewel that is the Ludington State Park.
This article, like the others provided every other week by the Mason County Historical Society, is based on materials donated to the archives of the Society. Because the Society is an organization controlled by numerous members of the community since 1937, these materials will not vanish, but will continue to be available to future generations to enjoy these interesting stories. If you would like to help in this community effort, please contact us at 231-843-4808 or rebecca@mchshistory.org.