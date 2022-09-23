Next Friday, one of the oldest high school football rivalries in Michigan will be renewed when the Manistee High School football team plays Ludington High School at Oriole Field. That rivalry, started in 1895, has been played out in games spread spanning well over a century.
While the upcoming game will be well-covered by both the Ludington Daily News and the Manistee News Advocate, that was not the case a century ago. Reporting of high school sports in that time was much less extensive than today and focused primarily on baseball. Fortunately the Mason County Historical Society archives contain a large collection of high school yearbooks that record this football history. Many of the most memorable games played between these two rivals occurred in the decades between 1910 and 1930.
1911: Ludington 11, Manistee 0
The Orioles had one of their best seasons blanking Manistee, finishing the season undefeated and being crowned the North Michigan Champions.
1913: Ludington 0, Manistee 19
The yearbook reported: “The Ludington team expected a hard game when they traveled to Manistee on November 1.
For the first few minutes of play the Orange and Black swept the haughty Manistee off her feet by a series of line smashes and ‘tackle around plays.’ …In the last quarter, Manistee’s superior weight began to tell and they crossed Ludington’s goal twice. ”
1914: Ludington 67, Manistee 7
The yearbook reported: “...when the game ended, Ludington stood on the long end of the 67 to 7 score. Thus was the defeat of last year avenged and revenge was sweet for the locals, for inter-school rivalry between Manistee and Ludington has always been at its highest ebb.”
1918: Ludington 0, Manistee 36
In addition to losing a game to its arch rival, Ludington had five games cancelled that season due to “the Spanish Flu and the War.”
1919: Ludington 0, Manistee 19
The yearbook listed what we today term a cheerleader: “John Stram — Yellmaster: Johnnie was our yellmaster and performed in fine style. However his time was not ill spent in performing the duties of his office, as he can now get a job as a barker with any good carnival.”
1921: Ludington 0, Manistee 13 and Ludington 8, Manistee 6
The teams played two games, one in each city, in 1921. The yearbook described the final game of the season played in Manistee: “As Manistee had defeated Ludington earlier in the season, all that was hoped for was that the locals would at least hold the score down.
Despite the field being covered with mud and water, the team played the finest football it played all season and surprised Manistee.”
1925: Ludington 10, Manistee 0 and Ludington 0, Manistee 19
The teams split two games in 1925: “Ludington traveled to Manistee for the fourth game. Manistee had defeated Hart 99-0, but that did not make our team lose courage.
The Salt City squad were in a fighting mood and out to win. In spite of the fact that Manistee boys out-weighed ours eleven pounds to a man, and considering that the field was wet and muddy, our team bested the Manistee team and came home with a 10-0 victory. Manistee came to Ludington determined to avenge the defeat received at Ludington’s hands early in the season. The day was good and the game was wonderful. Before a crowd of 3,000 spectators our boys outfought Manistee to the last whistle, but lost by a 19-0 score.” In 1925 Ludington’s home field was Culver Park, also the home field of the Ludington Mariners baseball team.
Culver Park was located at the southwest corner of William and Loomis streets, the site of the current Ludington Municipal Marina.
1928: Ludington 0, Manistee 0 and Ludington 12, Manistee 6
The 1928 season was a memorable season for Ludington. The team finished the year undefeated with four of its games ending in scoreless ties.
The descriptions of the Manistee games offered in the year book highlight the importance of that rivalry:
“The Orioles played their second game with Manistee, their old rival. Time after time our ball toters drove into that line, but the incompleted passes prevented their getting a touchdown. … L.H.S. had the edge on yardage. The last game of the season for the Orioles was played at Manistee. The game was fast and snappy. It was the only time the whole season that the Orioles were scored on.”
One of the popular yells (cheers) a century ago was:
A Bevo, A Bivo, A Bevo, Bivo Bum
Bum, get a rat trap bigger than a cat trap
Bum, get a rat trap bigger than a cat trap.
Bum.! Bum! Cat a Bum Yes, Yes!
Hot stuff, Hot Stuff, L. H. S.
The Ludington-Manistee rivalry remains strong today well over a century since it began,
although it is perhaps fortunate that cheer has not survived.