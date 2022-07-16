Ludington State Park is one of the jewels of the Michigan State Park system. It is enjoyed by local residents and visitors to the area alike. The history of the park is one of men with vision, determination and strong leadership.
The Land
In the early 1800s, the land now occupied by the Ludington State Park, and indeed much of the land in west Michigan was covered with forests. Many of these trees were white pine trees from which desirable lumber could be produced. Some of the men who arrived in Mason County during the last half of the 19th century recognized this potential and set about turning those green trees into gold in their pockets.
The Village of Hamlin
One of those early lumbermen was Charles Mears (1814-1895). Mears owned huge tracts of land in west Michigan.
He clearly understood the vital importance of rivers and lakes to the rapidly growing lumber business.
Massive white pine logs could be floated on these bodies of water from the forests where they were harvested to sawmills located near the shores of Lake Michigan.
Mears also possessed the expertise to change the flow of rivers and the size of lakes to fit the requirements of his growing and successful lumber business. After gaining ownership of the land arounds these bodies of water, he frequently dug new channels for the rivers and erected dams to increase the size (and depth) of lakes.
One of the areas controlled by Mears was the western portion of the Big Sable River, the area that today is the center of Ludington State Park. Two of the modifications Mears made to the waterways there are still an integral part of the park today.
Mears had a new channel dug that moved the outlet of the river into Lake Michigan several hundred yards south to its present location.
He also had early dams built on the river thereby creating an inland lake where none had existed prior.
A small village grew around the Mears sawmill near the dam on the Big Sable River. Mears named the village Hamlin in honor of Hannibal Hamlin (1809-1891), the vice president of the United States from 1861 to 1865. Eventually however the power of nature overcame the Village of Hamlin.
The white pine forests were logged off drastically reducing the supply of logs to the Mears sawmill.
The first dam (and several successors) failed; the lake again becoming a river before a new dam was built.
The Village of Hamlin ceased to exist or more accurately was washed into Lake Michigan.
Ownership of the land passed into the hands of other lumbermen including Antoine Ephraim Cartier (1836-1910), Richard G. Peters (1832-1927) and Marshall F. Butters (1857-1931). By 1920, there were no sawmills left in Mason County and the land that would become Ludington State Park consisted of logged off forests bordered by Lakes Michigan and Hamlin.
The Idea
Fortunately there were men in Mason County who recognized the special nature of this property and began a decades-long effort to develop the land into a recreational area. This group was led by Charles J. Hansen (1879-1961), owner of a local drug store who had a special interest in outdoor recreation.
An excellent article written by George L. Egbert (1903-1999) regarding Charles Hansen and his accomplishment was published by the Ludington Daily News on Dec. 5, 1957:
“One of Michigan’s most forgotten men, a scholarly, soft-spoken individual of few words, is now living in retirement at his home, 705 East Loomis Street, in the atmosphere of obscurity and quiet which delighted him throughout his business career…
For years Hansen’s Pharmacy, first on South James Street near East Foster Street and later at the southwest corner of Ludington Avenue and James, was the town meeting place for the conservation minded and those who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Many a senior businessman of Ludington today will have a nostalgic twinge at the memory of friendly gatherings at Hansen’s…
Meanwhile Charlie had been busy on his typewriter and responding to one of his pleas, P. J. Hoffmaster, then director of state parks at Lansing, visited Ludington and with the delighted Hansen made a trip to Big Sable Point.
As a fitting climax the two climbed one of the highest dunes for a good look and here the reserved Hoffmaster burst out enthusiastically:
‘This is magnificent! We must have this area for a State park!’”
After decades of work, Hansen and others from Mason County were successful in getting approval by the State of Michigan for a State Park.
In 1931 the Ludington Daily News ran a story with the headline “Ludington’s State Park to Open Wonderland of Dune, Virgin Timber and Lake to Nation’s Nature Lovers.”
The next tasks were constructing a road to Big Point Sable and building the park itself, both formidable challenges. How those challenges were successfully met will be the subject of an article to be published in two weeks.