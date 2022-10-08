The history of Mason County contains a myriad of stories. Some of those stories are well known and often repeated. Others are relatively obscure and seldom communicated, if told all. The story of the State of Jefferson and it direct connection to Ludington falls into that latter category.
Where is the State of Jefferson?
The northern counties of California and the southern counties of Oregon, bordered by the Pacific Ocean on the west and magnificent mountains on the east, contain some of the most spectacular vistas in the United States. Today the region is a tourist destination, but in the 1800’s it was mainly populated by miners who felt little allegiance to either Salem, the Oregon state capitol to the north or to Sacramento, the California state capitol to the south.
What is the State of Jefferson?
Much of the story of the State of Jefferson occurs a little over 80 years ago, in particular the Ludington connection. However, the origins of the story have a much longer history. The lumbermen, and later the miners, who inhabited this remote but beautiful region of the west coast of the United States, were a hardy and independent group. Those traits were both necessary for survival and typical of many in the far west.
As the states of Oregon and California developed many unsuccessful attempts were made to gather taxes from the residents of this region. Author Jack Sutton, in his book The Mythical State of Jefferson, describes this phenomenon with these words:
“…the miners of Jacksonville, Waldo, Sailor Diggin’s and other Southern Oregon gold producing centers voted in both states, but refused to pay taxes in either. Whenever a tax representative of the Oregon Territory called, he would find that the miners had just decided they were Californians. These same stalwarts would become staunch Oregonians by the time the California collector arrived on the scene.”
This rebellion reached its zenith in 1941when the residents of the new state of Jefferson blocked roads leading into their region and issued this proclamation:
Proclamation of Independence
You are now entering Jefferson the 49th State of the Union.
Jefferson is now in patriotic rebellion against the States of California and Oregon.
This State has seceded from California and Oregon this Thursday, November 27, 1941.
Patriotic Jeffersonians intend to secede each Thursday until further notice.
What is the Ludington connection?
Every rebellion needs its leaders to succeed and the State of Jefferson found its leader in Gilbert Elledy Gable (1886-1941), the mayor of Port Orford, Oregon a small coastal city. Gable was a man with wide ranging interests. He had been a publicist for the Bell Telephone Company, an explorer, a movie producer and radio personality with a national audience among many other endeavors.
Completely in spirit with the rebellion, Gable appointed himself governor of the new State and announced a platform that did not tax residents.
Gable’s connection to Ludington was also very strong. He was a frequent visitor to the city and married to Paulina Dean Stearns (1900-1966), the daughter of Robert Lyon Stearns (1872-1939) and granddaughter of Justus Smith Stearns (1845-1933). As a renowned national speaker, he was frequently asked to speak to local groups during his visits to Ludington.
The Ludington Daily News reported on Dec.7, 1932, “Gilbert E. Gable, well-known explorer and lecturer, as guest speaker of the Woman’s Literary club Tuesday afternoon, gave a delightful and illuminating address. Though Mr. Gable spoke quietly the audience caught the thrill of the adventurer and explorer when he told of his discovery of the dinosaur footprints.”
Gable was active in the Stearns family, and like all others of that family, his final connection to the city was being buried in the Stearns mausoleum in Ludington’s Lakeview Cemetery.
What happened to the State of Jefferson?
Most people do not know the story of the State of Jefferson and even fewer remember Gilbert E. Gable and his connection to Ludington. This is probably to a large extent due to two major events that occurred almost simultaneously with the Proclamation of Independence issued by the people of Jefferson on Nov. 27, 1941.
Just six days later, on Dec. 2, 1941, Gilbert E. Gable died suddenly and the new State of Jefferson was without its Governor and major promoter.
While still mourning the loss of Gable, the people of Jefferson faced another crisis along with all their fellow Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941 the Japanese Imperial Army attacked Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, ushering in World War II. The focus of all Americans, especially those living on the west coast turned to bigger more pressing issues.
The spirit of the State of Jefferson survives today in the many promotional materials available to tourists who visit this area of Oregon and California. That world-class promoter, Gilbert E. Gable, would undoubtedly be pleased.