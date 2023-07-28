In 2013 West Shore Community College added a new painting to the new Manierre Dawson Art Gallery dedicated to long-time Mason County resident and now world renowned artist, Manierre Dawson (1887-1969).
One of the speakers at that event was WSCC Professor Sharon Bluhm who discussed her research into the life and work of this artist. That research, in conjunction with her outstanding writing talents, would lead to the publication of the book “Manierre Dawson: Inventions of the Mind” published in 2012.
Professor Bluhm’s award-winning manuscript, a biography covering both the life and artistic works of Dawson, adds to the ever growing list of books that record the history of Mason County and the people who are connected to the community. This article will delve a little deeper into the local life of Manierre Dawson.
Early Connections
The Dawson family first became acquainted with Mason County through Charles Gordon Wing (1846-1920). Manierre’s father, George E. Dawson (1847-1935), and Wing had been classmates of the University of Michigan law school class of 1870. Wing worked at many different occupations in Mason County over his lifetime: harbor inspector, attorney, judge, newspaper publisher, bank president, farmer and real estate developer. Wing invited Chicago attorney Dawson and his family to Ludington; the family becoming some of the first tourists to enjoy the area.
Eventually the Dawson family purchased a “summer place” in Mason County. The Ludington Record Appeal of July 2, 1903 announced that transaction:
“An Exclusive Resort: George E. Dawson one of the prominent attorneys of the Chicago bar has started a little summer resort all of his own on section 20 in Riverton, known as Napeer place. There are 20 acres in the place and Mr. Dawson intends each year to bring his family over to spend the summer, he staying here as much of the time as he can spare from his duties in Chicago. Incidentally Mr. Dawson will grow fruit but his special object is the providing of a place where his boys may rusticate quite outside the trammels of civilization.”
The Dawson farm would later be owned and operated by George’s son Manierre who would raise his own family there.
Agriculture
Manierre Dawson embraced the life and challenges of being a fruit farmer even though he had formal training in architecture and a growing passion for art. He became active in the local agriculture community serving in various roles in industry organizations. He was a director of the Mason County Cherry Growers Association in the 1930s attempting to address the seemingly never ending challenge of low prices in that industry. He was the secretary-treasurer of Ludington Fruit Exchange, a local fruit grower’s cooperative. He was also elected multiple times to the position of president of the Pere Marquette National Farm Loan Association.
Some of the products from the Dawson farm were harvested into wooden crates with the farm designation “M Dawson” displayed on each side. One of those crates is included in the most famous picture of the painter at work in his studio, although instead of containing apples or peaches it holds art supplies. Another of those fruit crates is prominently displayed at the Cole’s General Store building at Historic White Pine Village.
Personal Life
Manierre Dawson and his wife, Lilian Boucher Dawson (1897-1993), were married in Oceana County in 1915, before making their home on the Riverton Township farm that they called The Humps in recognition of the large hills on the property. Manierre’s occupation listed on their marriage records is simply “farmer.”
They would become active in the social scene of Ludington and surrounding areas. During the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s the Dawson’s were active members of Lincoln Hills Golf Club, serving on a myriad of committees. Lilian Manierre was a member of the Woman’s Literary Club and Manierre occasionally gave presentations regarding art to various local service clubs.
The Dawsons had three children, a son Gerard Dawson (1916-1942) and two daughters Hope Dawson (1917-1991) and Carolyn Dawson (1921-2000). Tragedy struck the family in 1942 when Gerard was killed while serving as a pilot a few months after the start of World War II. His death was the first of many casualties from Mason County during that war. An editorial in the Ludington Daily News published on June 13, 1942 stated, “Here was a young man with brilliant mind and excellent training who might have had a splendid, prosperous peace-time career. … He was the cream of the crop of intelligent manhood.”
Today the works of Manierre Dawson, recognized as one of the originators of the abstract art movement, are displayed not only at West Shore Community College, but in galleries throughout the United States including the Metropolitan Museum in New York, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Smithsonian Institute of Art in Washington, D.C.
The creations of Manierre Dawson, both paintings and sculpture, have become highly valuable and sought after by collectors. Few people outside Mason County likely know that he lived his life here in our community as a fruit farmer.