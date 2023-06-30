The Fourth of July holiday in Ludington has, since the formation of the City 150 years ago, traditionally meant parades and fireworks displays and a myriad of other celebrations every year. Probably none of those Independence Day celebrations involved more planning, more entertainment and more pomp and circumstance than that of 1914. That year the city, then in its 41st year of existence, held The Million Dollar Harbor Jubilee and Water Carnival.
The Ludington Harbor — the location where the waters of Pere Marquette River ultimately flow into Lake Michigan — has always played a crucial role in the economic and social life of Ludington. When the first sawmill was built on Pere Marquette Lake in the 1840s the river waters were said to “meander” into Lake Michigan through a small tributary called Seaton Creek located at the south end of that low area now called Buttersville Peninsula.
Local lumberman Charles Mears (1814-1895) moved the location of that outlet to the north end of the peninsula in the 1860s; a task performed by his employees with shovels, animals and hard work.
Over the next decades, piers were constructed on either side of the new channel extending a few hundred feet out into Lake Michigan. These piers were initially made of wood and later of stone and concrete. Primitive lights were added to the piers to direct boats into the new harbor. Eventually a small lighthouse, later expanded with updated “technology” added, was built at the end of the south pier.
In the first decades of the 1900s plans were made to add additional protection for the harbor by building two breakwater structures surrounding the piers and extending much further into Lake Michigan. The cost of building this new harbor structure was to be covered by federal government appropriations that eventually totaled well over $1 million. The 1914 event was held to commemorate the completion of this major project.
The Event Program
The organizing committee, officially known as the Million Dollar Harbor Club, heavily promoted the upcoming two-day celebration and announced a detailed schedule of events that included:
Olympic Sports at the corner of James and Danaher streets, a Grand Military Parade, an Automobile Parade to showcase the growing numbers of the new “horseless carriages in the city,” several boat races, a baseball game between Ludington and Manistee at Culver Park near the waterfront and free shows of the Clifton-Kelley Carnival — all occurring on July 3, 1914.
The next day — Independence Day — parades, a baseball game and boat races were supplemented by log rolling contests and exhibitions by the U.S. Life Saving Service (the predecessor to the U.S. Coast Guard). Interspersed in this wide range of activities the committee had hired several performers to entertain the crowds that at times numbered in the tens of thousands.
The Boats
Since this was a celebration of the new harbor it is not surprising that several boats were involved in the festivities. These included government vessels like the cutter Tuscarora, dredge General Meade and survey vessel Hancock. Commercial shipping vessels included Pere Marquette Railroad vessels Nos. 4, 8, 17, 19 and 20. In addition a wide range of boats owned and operated by individuals proud to show off their yachts or their dinghies added to the activities. The crowd watched these boats travel in and out of the harbor from large grandstands erected on both the north and south side of the channel; with the structure on the south side being reserved for dignitaries.
The Entertainers
The highlights of the festivities for many in the crowd were the entertainers hired to perform special acts of daring; The Flying Moores, an acrobatic troupe who performed a “Casting Act,” and Madame and Professor Barker who both plunged into the channel in death defying acts of bravery. The June 25, 1914 edition of the Ludington Chronicle stated that “The act of Mrs. Barker diving from a tower over 75 feet high with clothes aflame … is one of the most thrilling on record. No less spectacular is the feat performed by her husband, who, with terrific speed, slides down an incline on roller skates and takes a leap 140 feet through the air before alighting…”
One of the most anticipated entertainers was world famous aviator, Walter E. Johnson of New York. Johnson landed his seaplane in the harbor and was scheduled to make a series of flights over the two celebrations, including taking the Million Dollar Harbor Queen, Ada Peterson, on a ceremonial flight. Unfortunately while Johnson was able to skim over the harbor at 25 mph he was never able to become airborne. This was a major disappointment to the crowd and was said to either be caused by mechanical problems or insufficient buoyancy of the aircraft in fresh water. In either case Johnson was not paid for his appearance.
The Photographs
The two day Million Dollar Harbor celebration was recorded by amateur photographer Frederick Anton Samuelson (1870-1950), the longtime lighthouse keeper in Ludington. His wonderful photographs appear to have been taken from that early lighthouse that stood at the end of the south pier. A collection of his 1914 photos are included in the Mason County Historical Society archives.
Many local residents believed that one man, Congressman Roswell P. Bishop of Ludington, was most responsible for the Million Dollar Harbor. It was he who secured the final federal grant that built the new structures. His story will be the subject of an article scheduled to be printed two weeks from now.